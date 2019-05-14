I AM disappointed that the Electoral Commission has allowed the Brexit Party to be so named because its sole aim is to leave the EU with no deal. For those who do not follow politics closely, this name and the justification for the party's existence mislead the electorate on two counts:

1) No Deal was overwhelmingly defeated in Parliament. There is no chance of it being supported by a majority of parliamentarians in the future.

2) The Leave referendum manifesto committed the UK to leaving the EU with a negotiated settlement. This has been achieved but is rejected by this party.

I am a Brexiter. I firmly believe that the proposed further integration of 27 countries with different economies, cultures and languages is unsustainable. Nevertheless, our financial prosperity depends on us maintaining a friendly and productive relationship with our neighbours.

It annoys me when those with extreme views presume to speak for me and the many like me.

Iris Clyde,

Kirkwall.

ANDREW Marr's massacre of Nigel Farage's farrago of free market fantasies highlighted the weaknesses of Mr Farage's stance and pinpointed the default position of people of his ilk ("Brexit Party overtakes Tories in poll of Westminster voting intentions", The Herald, May 13). Whenever your points of principle are attacked, resort to bluster or smears against the personality of the interrogator.

How farcical of Mr Farage to question Marr's intelligence in the hope of diverting the interviewer from examining the principles which drive men of that kind.

Mr Farage's popularity is based upon his cosy man-of-the-people persona, brimming with his legendary bonhomie which beguiles so many and this from a man whose background was far from unprivileged

Marr's steadfast attempts at a polite forensic examination of Mr Farage's views were constantly punctuated by the blustering interjections of his interviewee, desperate to have the interview concentrate on his own chosen territory.

The focus by Marr was ad rem where vainly Mr Farage tried to needle Marr with his ad hominem diversion.

Sadly, not enough people will have seen this interview which revealed that Mr Farage is no more than a man puffed up by his own self-importance bolstered by his peculiar brand of bombast, behind which there is just a man of straw.

Denis Bruce,

Bishopbriggs.

THROUGH the door has arrived an election communication from the Brexit Party. The only connection with Scotland seems to be the word "Scotland" printed on the front.

Scotland was split down the middle in the independence referendum, voting 55/45, a result likely to be replicated should Nicola Sturgeon be foolish enough to try again. But in other ways, Scotland is not divided. Scotland supports having its own parliament. Scotland wants to stay in the EU.

What Scotland does not like is interlopers who try to take advantage. The latest in the long line of people who think Scots are daft and can be taken for a ride is the Brexit Party. Its election document shows three candidates, one from London, one from Lowestoft, the other from Sussex. Two other candidates are a property developer and a CEO of a property company.

The Brexit party is masquerading as a party for the common man, whereas it is nothing of the sort. It is a right-wing party stuffed full of disaffected Tories. The last time Nigel Farage came to Edinburgh, he had to be rescued by the police. Time to send this banker packing, back to the City of London, without the votes he needs to keep on the gravy train.

Phil Tate,

Edinburgh.

ANDREW Marr was quite right to question Nigel Farage about the policies a Farage-led or influenced government would adopt and to quote previous comments on issues such as immigration, NHS and smaller government. After all, he claims the EU election would herald the end of two-party government so these questions are hardly irrelevant.

Sadly, Marr's robust and persistent line only seems to be reserved for certain individuals or parties and not the likes of Nicola Sturgeon, who invariably gets off with an approach only a few notches above asking what her favourite colour is. What's good for the gander is good for the goose. Ms Sturgeon has done, and threatens, a lot more damage to Scotland than Mr Farage has or ever will.

Allan Sutherland,

Stonehaven.

SOME correspondents (Letters, May 11) decry Holyrood as not being representative of the electorate, and that it fails to achieve consensus. Yet the composition of our parliament is much more reflective of the votes cast, than Westminster is. The SNP (I am not a member) is the most popular Scottish party with the public. It is a centrist, social democrat party, yet cannot find a partner for a coalition among the others. It is surely ironic that the Big Two are now both “separatist” when it comes to one union, yet refuse to form any partnership with the SNP because of its “separatism” toward another union. The Scottish LibDems? I honestly have no idea what role they wish to play in Scotland, other than costing the public a fortune in Freedom of Information requests.

But we should have concerns over the distancing of the elected from the electorate. It is as a result of the Brexit debacle, and that is being reflected in the fracturing of decades-old voting habits in England (Scotland already having gone through a similar process). The main UK parties appear to be shedding much of their core vote, and with a first past the post electoral system, this should raise concerns about the ability of any party having a “strong and stable” government in the future. In Scotland we may have a minority government, but it is broadly coherent, enjoys reasonable popularity, and governs with its devolved responsibilities achieving generally better outcomes than elsewhere in the UK.

GR Weir,

Ochiltree.

WELCOME to Scotland, the country that is fast becoming the most taxed part of the UK.

We're getting a parking tax for parking at your place of work

We're getting a 20p tax on plastic bottles and cans which means your multipack is going to cost much more. We have minimum pricing of alcohol. And to finish off we have a 21p basic rate tax band while the UK is 20p. What’s next to be taxed?

Is this really the best way to grow the economy and encourage people to settle in Scotland?

Jim Robertson,

Glasgow G53.