Labour MSP Pauline McNeill has called for a cross-party effort to stop Orange Order marches from going past Catholic churches.

Ms McNeill said permitting the Order, and other loyalist organisations march past Catholic places of worship had "gone on too long".

Her comments come between two silent protests outside Catholic Churches on the route of marches in Glasgow's East End this week.

Last weekend a silent demonstration was held outside of St Mary's in Calton at the weekend, and another is planned by the group Call It Out at St Alphonsus' Church on Saturday. However a spokesman for the Orange Order claimed the demonstrations were causing "sectarian divisions".

Speaking to the Evening Times Ms McNeill said political parties ought to be able to work together and agree routes with the Orange Order which do not pass such places of worship.

Ms McNeill said: "Such routes are seen as designed to intimidate and antagonise. "I’m at a loss to understand why local authorities cannot agree marching routes with the Orange Order which do not pass a Catholic church.

"Political parties need to work together and call this out for what it is and work with all communities to foster good relations as understanding.”

Throughout May, June and July, a further six parades past Catholic churches in Glasgow have been planned by loyal order groups. Members of the Call It Out group have said they will continue to protest, but Scotland's largest loyalist group accused them of causing "sectarian divisions on the streets of Glasgow".

A Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland spokesperson said: “The Orange Order and our parades are pro-Protestant, and not anti-Catholic as suggested.

“If anti-Protestant protestors wish to turn up and cause sectarian divisions on the streets of Glasgow, that is a matter for them.”

After around 100 protestors turned out at St Mary's on Saturday, organisers within the Call It Out movement have said the Orange Order are "marching their hatred past out churches".

They have said silent protests will continue for now, but claim their increasing size could force police to step in, with dozens of officers present last week.

A spokeswoman for Call It Out said: "We want trade unions, political parties and all progressive organisations to stand with us. We genuinely would not need to ask as any other minority group.

"We will be seeking meetings looking for support and our protests will continue. "If this tactic does not work we will look at others. Why should we have to put up with this?"