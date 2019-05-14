Margaret Thatcher would not have brought Britain “anywhere near this mess” over Brexit, and could have handled negotiations with the European Union better than Theresa May, Lord Dobbs has said.
The author of the House of Cards novels, which later inspired TV adaptations in Britain and the US, said she would have “sliced through (European Commission) President (Jean-Claude) Juncker with a smile”.
READ MORE: Prime Minister warned not to give ground to Labour in Brexit talks
The novelist, who is now a Conservative peer, worked closely with the late Baroness Thatcher during her time in government in the 1980s, although never as an MP.
He held a series of backroom jobs in the Conservative Party and was regarded as a skilled adviser to Baroness Thatcher and former prime minister John Major.
His trilogy follows the career of an ambitious government whip, Francis Urquhart.
Speaking to the Radio Times, Lord Dobbs said: “What would she [Thatcher] have done today as we stagger around in this endless game of blind man’s Brexit?
READ MORE: Nigel Farage eyes seat at Brexit negotiation table
“She would have turned from her famous ‘No! No! No!’ to ‘Now! Now! Now!’,” he said.
“She would have sliced through President Juncker with a smile.
“She would have put her neck on the line and risked reputation and career, just as she did with the miners’ strike, the Falklands War and the rest.
“Anyway, I can’t imagine she would have got us anywhere near this mess in the first place.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.