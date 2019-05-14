Aaron Campbell has been granted an appeal against his sentence for murdering Alesha MacPhail.
The 16-year-old was sentenced to 27 years after being convicted of killing the six-year-old schoolgirl on the Isle of Bute in July 2018.
READ MORE: Alesha MacPhail murder accused's phone "how do police find DNA"'
He denied the charges during his trial but admitted the offence during sentencing.
He was given a life sentence and ordered to spend 27-years in jail.
READ MORE: Alesha MacPhail murder trial: Accused replies to charges against him
A spokesman from the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service confirmed that an appeal had been granted for Campbell, which will be heard by three judges in Edinburgh later this year on August 7.
Alesha MacPhail's body was found in woodland on the Isle of Bute hours after she was reported missing on July 2.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.