There is just over a week to go until The Herald and GenAnalytics host the inaugural EngAGE Conference – Festival of Ageing in association with The Scottish Government.

The key focus of the event is to bring together people and organisations who want to work together to shape a new national narrative on ageing as well as create solutions to unlock the longevity potential of Scotland’s ageing workforce and population.

Supported by the Scottish Government, NTT DATA UK and Glasgow Caledonian University, engAGE has attracted participation from public and private sector organisations including HR specialists, marketing professionals, entrepreneurs, the health and social care sector, local authorities, community groups and third sector organisations.

The Minister for Older People Christina McKelvie said:

“I am delighted that the Scottish Government is funding the Festival of Ageing. This is an opportunity to celebrate older people, and recognise the potential they offer in our workplaces, communities and to wider society.

“Furthermore, we can draw on their experiences to drive innovation to solve some of the emerging issues others may face in their later years. That’s why I’m delighted to see so many exciting speakers leading discussions around innovation and entrepreneurship as well as sharing their learning from other countries.”

Ms McKelvie who will be speaking at the event will also be joined by Tom Winstanley, Vice President, Innovation, NTT DATA as he focuses on learning’s from across the globe. He has said: “The UK and Japan share some of the same socio-economic challenges regarding demographics and we believe that there is much that can be learned from the approaches being taken in Japanese society to enable a positive, healthy and impactful “third phase” of ageing.”

The conference is a unique event that brings together three elements into one focused day:

A Targeted Conference on the business and economic issues and opportunities of ageing in Scotland.

A Tailored Exhibition on the health and wellbeing of ageing with demonstrations and displays.

Community Cultural Performances

The conference is free to attend and there is still time to register your place. To register please visit - http://newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/engageconference/ or contact Kirsty Loughlin on 0141 302 6016.