IRN-BRU is set to give launch a new energy drink this summer.

Barrs have announced the launch of IRN-BRU Energy, a new energy drink that will hit shelves from 1 July 2019.

The brand-new formula will combine the iconic flavour of IRN-BRU’s top secret essence with the taurine, caffeine, B vitamins and taste of an energy drink.

Most details are being kept strictly under wraps until its official launch on 1 July, but Barrs have said that IRN-BRU Energy will meet the needs of today’s energy drinker and will offer a different taste experience to regular IRN-BRU.

Adrian Troy, marketing director at A.G. Barr, said: “We know there are a huge number of IRN-BRU fans who love energy drinks, so we’re excited to reveal our plans for IRN-BRU Energy.

“Energy drinks are a really fast-growing, exciting market and we’re confident IRN-BRU Energy will wake up and shake up energy drink fans in Scotland and beyond.”

IRN-BRU Energy will be available in sugar and no sugar variants stocked from 1 July in shops across Scotland, Ireland and the North of England.

Featuring the iconic IRN-BRU strongman on pack, the liquid will be BRU’s distinctive orange colour and will contain 32mg of caffeine per 100ml, which is roughly the same as a medium latte from high street coffee chains.

For more information, visit irn-bru.co.uk.