IT IS home to the remotest pub in Britain and is accessible only by boat or by trekking 18 miles over moorland and negotiating 3,500ft mountains.

A few years ago there were only three boats per week to Knoydart, in Lochaber off the west coast, a remote peninsula with no access roads, but now a daily service allows easier travel for visitors or the 100 or so residents who live there.

However, despite the improved accessibility, when locals recently sought democratic representation for their “great wilderness” community, the cost proved a stumbling block.

Knoydart is technically in Mallaig Community Council’s area but is separated by a six-mile stretch of sea. Last month, the council received an unexpected request for a representative from Knoydart Community Association to start attending its meetings.

However, Knoydart Community Association asked the council to pay the travel and accommodation costs for its member to attend meetings – estimated to be around £70.

When the council said it could not foot the bill as its budget mainly covers items such as floral displays, it offered a technological solution: for the Knoydart member to Skype into the meetings.

The council’s secretary, Nick Murray, said the community council did not even realise the peninsula was in their “catchment area” until the request came in.

“The email request asked if expenses for overnight accommodation and travel could be available as the ferry timetable precluded attendance and travel on the same day.

“The request was discussed but it was felt the council’s funding was insufficient – we just cannot afford it.

“We raise money mainly for things like the Christmas meal for the elderly and floral displays in the village. We cannot afford to pay for a night in Mallaig.”

The council’s accounts to March 20 showed it had about £6,000.

“The funds we raise are for community benefit,” added Mr Murray. “The possibility of setting up Skype to allow a Knoydart resident to contribute to meetings was suggested as a trial.

“But this would be an interim measure because Knoydart is earmarked for a separate community council of its own under Highland Council’s review. When there have been occasional matters that involve Knoydart we do pass on the information to them.”

Frank Atherley, chairman of Knoydart Community Association, explained that “after many years of non-involvement” in Mallaig Community Council, it queried whether there “might be scope for attending meetings.”

“However, ferry and overnight expenses are high and the Mallaig Community Council was not sure that their finances ran to supporting this,” he said.

“A Skype link was suggested but it is unlikely, from our current experience here on Knoydart, that this would really help.

“However, another avenue for exploration is establishing our own Knoydart Community Council and the Highland Council 2018-2019 Scheme Review suggests such a possibility,” he said.

He added he would “not be critical” of the Mallaig Community Council’s position and understood it.

“We are just seeking representation at the lower levels of democracy. There is some thought that, being a peninsula, we have more in keeping with the Small Isles Community Council and that may be another avenue worth exploring,” he said.

Knoydart, traditionally known as The Rough Bounds because of its remoteness in the West Highlands, is “renowned for its stunning beauty, rugged grandeur and blissful tranquility,” according to the peninsula’s foundation.

“It is a haven for hill walkers, mountaineers, wildlife enthusiasts and those who just want to get away from the hurly-burly of urban life and enjoy Knoydart’s small working community.”

The Knoydart Estate is owned by the Knoydart Foundation, while the rest of the peninsula comprises estates and private properties ranging from quarter of an acre to 14,000 acres.

One notable private owner is Sir Winston Churchill’s grandson Rupert Soames, chief of Serco, who owns half of Camusory Estate.