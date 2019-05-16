LABOUR has been accused of collaborating with the Conservative Government to deliver Brexit “by any means necessary” after it refused to say it would oppose Theresa May’s Withdrawal Agreement Bill.

Jeremy Corbyn’s spokesman made clear the Opposition would not support the Government’s legislation[WAB] without a cross-party agreement when it is comes before MPs in the first week of June.

He explained: “In relation to WAB, we’ve made clear there is no question of being able to support it without an agreement,” pointing out how the legislation was “based on the same botched Brexit deal that has been rejected three times already”.

But asked if, therefore, Labour would oppose WAB, the spokesman said: “We can’t possibly support that[bill] in those circumstances.”

Asked repeatedly if the party would abstain – that is, allow the bill to proceed and seek to amend it at a later stage - he replied: “Our whipping arrangements are always decided at the time. I’ve made very clear we will not support WAB without an agreement.”

The Labour spokesman’s words were seized on by Chuka Umunna for the pro-Remain Change UK, who said: “By refusing to rule out abstaining on the Second Reading of the Withdrawal Agreement Bill, the Labour Party is offering Theresa May and her Brexit plan a lifeline.

“This is the clearest indication yet that the Labour leadership is working with the Tory Government to deliver Brexit by any means necessary,” declared the London MP.

He added: "The Brexit car is hurtling towards the cliff-edge and Jeremy Corbyn has not just stood out of the way but is getting into the car and pressing down on the accelerator.”

During PMQs, the SNP’s Ian Blackford claims a Brexit "backroom agreement" between Mrs May and Jeremy Corbyn would "sell out the people of Scotland".

The Nationalist leader at Westminster claimed Scotland's people and the will of the Scottish Parliament were "being ignored" over Brexit.

He argued that next week's European elections would give people in Scotland a chance to "make their voices heard whether Westminster likes it or not".

But the PM responded by telling MPs: "The only party that wants to sell out the interests of Scotland are the SNP[in] their bid for independence."

She called on Mr Blackford and his party's MPs to back her Brexit deal when it was due to come back to the Commons for a fourth time next month.

Elsewhere, Mrs May’s Tory colleagues continue to be "on manoeuvres". The latest potential leadership candidate making a leadership pitch is Elizabeth Truss, the Treasury Chief Secretary, who said in a speech that the Government must “embrace Brexit, be bold and liberate our citizens to live their best lives”.

If, as seems increasingly likely, the Tories will spend the summer choosing a successor to the PM, those already indicating an interest include: Boris Johnson; Jeremy Hunt; Amber Rudd; Sajid Javid; Michael Gove; Dominic Raab; Esther McVey and Rory Stewart.