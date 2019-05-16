Hot stuff

THE BBC reported that Bafta, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, has called for more television comedy shows to have references to climate change in order to tackle the issue. "Good news," says a reader. "I'm looking forward to the resurrection of It Ain't Half Hot Mum."

Close encounters

SOME of our stories abut the Glasgow Subway have referred to its diminutive size. As Douglas Kirkham tells us: "When I was wee, my big brother took me for my first subway trip. I couldn't wait to get home to tell my mum I was on a train that went up a close."

Game on

FANS of the fantasy series Game of Thrones on the telly get agitated when folk talk about an episode before they have seen it. I only mention this in order to point out the dangers of Facebook as a colleague posted the other day: "Game of Thrones – one of the best episodes ever this week." Amongst those to reply was his wife who stated: "So... you fall asleep on Monday night so I don’t get to watch it, and then when I go away for the night you watch it without me!"

A goner

TALKING proper, continued. Says Douglas Callander in Dumbarton: "When my mother was in the maternity hospital, nigh on 70 years ago, the lady in the next bed had this conversation with her daughter who was visiting. 'How was the dancin'?' 'Och, ah wish ah hudnae goed'. Smiling over at my mother, the girl's mother replied, 'Speak proper – you should have said Ah wish tae Goad ah hudnae went'."

What's cooking

OUR stories about contaminated meals remind a reader: "My Dad, ex Royal Artillery, told me of the young soldier who foolishly attempted to be humorous when the Sergeant asked what he thought of the canteen food. Smiling the boy stated, 'Oh it's s*** Sergeant'. Result – he was put in the glasshouse for seven days. On his return the same Sergeant went straight over and ienquired as to what his opinion was now. The recruit replied, 'It's definitely s*** Sergeant. But beautifully cooked'."

Holding a torch

WE questioned the claim that the Clachan Inn at Drymen is the oldest pub in Scotland, dating back to 1734. Reader Bob McGregor says: "Kenmore Hotel claims to be older, established in 1572 according to the sign above its door. I am sitting below it while reading today's Diary."

Great hotel the Kenmore up on Tayside – it even has a poem by Rabbie Burns which he wrote in pencil on the fireplace wall. The owners say it only survives because in the 17th century Cromwell's officers dined there while pursuing the Earl of Montrose, and they liked the meal so much they didn't torch the hotel unlike most of the other buildings in the area. Any other ancient claims?

Keeping mum

GROWING old, continued. Says a Knightswood reader: "When I was little and told my mum I was going to play in a car wrecker's yard with my mates, all she said was be home by five for my tea. Now if my granddaughter simply goes round to a friend's house, her mother expects her to text home every half hour."

Racing certainty

OUR tales of being stopped by the police when you have a famous name reminds retired officer Alan Barlow in Paisley who tells us: "We were doing a speed check on Ferry Road leading down to the Renfrew Ferry when I asked a driver his name and I was almost doing a Rikki Fulton impersonation when he slammed his gloves on the car roof and said, 'OK,Stirling.' The driver of the car said his name was Jackie Stewart – and he indeed was the famous racing driver. I should say for the record that he was not in fact speeding or breaking any laws."