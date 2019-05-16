TV viewers will be able to hear from four Scottish panellists on the BBC's Question Time tonight, but the programme-makers are facing criticism over the absence of anyone from the Green party.

As the flagship political programme heads to Elgin, Deputy First Minister John Swinney of the SNP, Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard and Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine of the Lib Dems will answer questions from the audience.

Scottish lawyer and Conservative Brexiteer Eilidh Douglas and Tory MP for Hitchen and Harpenden Bim Afolami complete the line-up.

However, fans of the programme took to social media to complain about the lack of any representation for the Scottish Greens, and argued that with only one pro-independence voice, and two Conservatives the panel was not representative of the balance of opinion in Scotland.

Blogger Graham Kerr, was among several critics, saying: "The Lib Dem’s are the 5th party in Scotland. Why no green representatives?"

The party’s MSP John Finnie said: “It’s extremely disappointing that just one week before the most important EU elections ever, my constituents in Elgin and viewers across the country will be denied the opportunity to hear from the talented Green MEP candidates.”

But others claimed the lack of someone from the Brexit Party was a flaw, given its current standing in the polls. Meanwhile, the party's leader's absence was an issue for many, with sarcastic comments directed at the programme's Twitter account suggesting Nigel Farage must be ill - in reference to the frequency with which he appears.

Welsh Independence campaigner Richard Royle suggested an answer. though: "Where's Farage? He must be presenting the show this week."

Question Time airs on BBC1 at 10.35pm.