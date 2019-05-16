THE climate change campaign Extinction Rebellion is to have a base at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this year.
The campaign, which has been in the news recently with several protests around the UK, is to be given two spaces at the Summerhall venue at the festival.
They will present a "month of performance, visual art, films and documentaries."
Exinction Rebellion was launched in 2018 and its activists have taken part in a series of actions and organised demonstrations, including in Scotland in recent months.
It will be part of the Summerhall Fringe programme, which is revealed today.
In a statement Summerhall said: "Remaining true to its interests the Summerhall Visual Arts programme sees artists cast an eye over current political shifts, taking a stand in the public debate on the challenges we face.
"Extinction Rebellion (XR) have been invited to take over two spaces in the basement of Summerhall...drawing on the power of the arts to communicate the state of climate emergency, XR’s Summerhall exhibition offers a space for personal reflection and collective action.
"The overall aim of the exhibition is to invite the public to engage with XR’s three demands: to tell the truth about climate change and the ecological emergency, to call on governments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2025, and to create a Citizens Assembly to oversee the process."
