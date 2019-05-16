Nigel Farage has sparked outrage after revealing people will have to pay £2.50 to attend his Brexit Party rally in Edinburgh.

The former UKIP party leader is rallying at Edinburgh Corn Exchange tomorrow (Fri) night as part of his Brexit Party's European election campaign.

READ MORE: Brexit Party leader Farage risks return to Edinburgh after 'ugly' reception on previous visit

But the news attendees will have to fork out £2.50 to hear him speak at the event lead to backlash online - after people criticised the "money-making exercise".

One outraged social media user said: "I hope he addresses an empty hall, what brass neck to expect that people will pay to hear his ranting.”

Another said: "It is just a money making exercise from start to finish", while someone else commented, "no doubt there will be dozen or so utter mugs willing to cough up".

And another said: "They should be paying people to attend."

The Brexit Party is campaigning for a ‘clean break’ from the EU without and is confident about securing an MEP in Scotland.

Mr Farage has drawn noisy demonstrations on previous visits to Scotland.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon says rumours of her stepping down are "wishful thinking on the part of her opponents"

He was barricaded inside a Royal Mile pub in 2013 after being surrounded by protesters during the independence referendum.

Alex Cole-Hamilton, Liberal Democrat MSP for Edinburgh Western, said: “I’m ready to welcome anyone to the finest city in Scotland.

"Though judging by the last time he usually gets short shrift when he comes to Edinburgh.

“He must be out of his mind if he thinks citizens of the Capital will be willing to pay to hear his narrow-minded, insular world view.”

Security is expected to be heightened for the event tomorrow.

Jim Ferguson, Scottish chairman of charity Crimestoppers, said police would “take any kind of law-breaking" at the event seriously.

The Inverness businessman said: "Just because people don’t agree with a particular political view, doesn’t mean they can be violent or disruptive and the police will absolutely be there to ensure the rule of law will be kept.

“I can tell you that Police Scotland will take any kind of law-breaking very seriously, and they’re very good at their job.”