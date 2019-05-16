Former foreign secretary Boris Johnson has said he will run to be the next leader of the Conservative Party.
Speaking to a conference in Manchester, the Uxbridge and South Ruislip MP said he would run for leadership and hope to succeed Theresa May if the job arose.
Of course I’m going to go for it — says @BorisJohnson about the Conservative leadership speaking at @BIBAbroker in Manchester #BIBA2019 pic.twitter.com/IR5AzTT3s1— Huw Edwards (@huwbbc) May 16, 2019
He was asked by broadcaster Huw Edwards whether he would stand if a vacancy was available, and replied: "Of course I'm going to go for it."
More follows.
