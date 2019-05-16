The leader of Glasgow City Council, Susan Aitken, has offered an apology for an 'offensive' Rangers fanzone Facebook post she shared about a rival politician in a private SNP Facebook group.
Ms Aitken was reported by Labour group leader Frank McAveety to the Standards Commissioner after she posted a picture last year.
She also branded the leak of the private group post as a “betrayal of trust”.
The picture was of Mr McAveety attending a Rangers match in 2015 in the directors’ box.
Ms Aitken commented: “Oh and if anyone fancies getting these nice photos of Frank McAveety enjoying hospitality in the Rangers directors’ box out there.”
The post in a SNP group closed Facebook page was leaked last month.
The council leader was accused by Labour of attempting to stir up a sectarian divide the city is trying to move away from.
Mr McAveety said at a meeting of Glasgow City Council today that he was disappointed in the remark as the leader represents a local authority where football affiliation represents a “challenge”.
At a meeting of Glasgow City Council, Ms Aitken repeated the post was “just a joke” and not related to sectarianism.
She said: “It was a joke. It was nothing to do with sectarianism or football.”
Aitken said the SNP, like other parties, had been the “victim of a leak”, adding that political groups are entitled to have private discussions.
Speaking to the Evening Times she said: "If I had wanted to do as Frank McAveety suggests, then I could have tweeted it. I chose not to. I had no interest in continuing the unpleasant narrative.”
She added: “It had nothing to do with sectarianism.
She said the leaker had “betrayed the trust of the SNP Group” by putting it in the public domain.
She added: “If Councillor McAveety is genuinely offended, then I apologise.”
However, she said she shouldn’t have to apologise as “there was never any sectarian motive.”
