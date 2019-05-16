Plans to ban smacking in Scotland have received a major boost after being backed by a Holyrood committee.

MSPs on the Equalities and Human Rights Committee said they endorsed the general principles of the new legislation.

But two Tory members – Oliver Mundell and Annie Wells – dissented, and criticised the move as “heavy-handed”.

The Children (Equal Protection from Assault) Bill, introduced by Scottish Greens MSP John Finnie, would remove the defence of “reasonable chastisement” from Scots Law and aims to end the physical punishment of children.

Committee Convener Ruth Maguire MSP said: “Removing a legal defence that justifies a parent hitting their child is a watershed moment in Scots law and in changing Scotland’s culture.

“It’s over three decades since all physical punishment was ended in classrooms, and it’s now time to end it at home as well. This law will ensure our children are legally protected from assault in the same way as adults.

“This Bill has a very clear message about what is acceptable to parents, public services, and children.

“The majority of our Committee Members believe this move will change Scotland for the better.”

Mr Finnie said: “Members from all five parties supported my original proposal and I am delighted that following its thorough scrutiny the Equalities and Human Rights Committee has recommended that parliament supports the general principles of my bill.

“The evidence presented at committee during showed that providing children with equal protection from assault by prohibiting physical punishment will bring substantial benefits for individuals and society. I thank the committee members and those who gave evidence for their diligence.

“54 countries already prohibit the physical punishment of children and I look forward to progressing my bill through the parliamentary process, and bringing Scotland into line with international best practice.”

The new legislation will now go before all MSPs in Holyrood before going back to the committee, where members will be able to submit amendments.