Scotland has come out on top in their geographical knowledge of the UK, according to a recent study.

Research from Premier Inn shows 45% of those hailing from the north of the UK are confident in drawing the British Isles from memory, making them more certain than any other British nationality.

Over 1,000 people from across the UK were tasked with drawing a map, locating major cities and pinpointing their hometown.

But while Scots were victorious in their art, it appears those in England are not quite sure what is going on north of the border.

When asked to guess Edinburgh's location on a blank map, one in eight put the Scottish capital further north than Aberdeen.

And 20% of guesses from England were closer to Inverness than they were to Edinburgh.

Source: Premier Inn survey

Just 3% of Scots placed their hometown in the wrong region of the UK, compared to 35% of English people.

Other areas of the UK were not quite as confident in drawing the British Isles, with an independent panel judging 144 attempts.

Only 32% of people included every nation on their map of the British Isles, with the country's coastline seen to be completely flattened out.

Researchers at Premier Inn pulled together all 144 drawings of the UK and an AI drew its own map based on the contributions.

Comparison: The British Isles in real life vs The British Isles as remembered by Brits

The AI software took in all contributions, drew the map 3,000 times until it could draw as well as most people can from memory.

It shows that the majority of people seem to forget Ireland and Wales: one in four forgot Wales while two in five forgot Northern Ireland.

Welsh people were seen to be best at memorising the location of UK capital cities, placing them within 34.8 miles of their true locations on average, followed by the Northern Irish (35.5 miles) and Scottish (36.8 miles), with the English coming in last (47.1 miles).