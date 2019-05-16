Glasgow City Council has become the third council in Scotland to declare a climate emergency.

Councillors debated the work done by young Scottish campaigners and highlighted the need for the Climate Challenge Fund before declaring the emergency on Thursday.

SNP MSP Anna Richardson moved the city government's motion, and said: "Glasgow has declared a climate emergency, and now we will take the decisive action required to reach net zero.

Those gathered also heard speeches from councillors including Jon Molyneux of the Scottish Greens, who slammed the Scottish Government's 'stealth cuts' to the fund, which has seen a number of green organisations suffer staff cuts.

Depute leader of Glasgow City Council David McDonald said on Twitter: "Today, we take the step of declaring a climate emergency in Glasgow.

"Our bold vision for Glasgow; linking social and climate justice will help make the real breakthrough we need to ensure a flourishing future for our city."

Edinburgh became the first city in Scotland to declare a climate emergency in February, with the Highland Council following in May.

The declaration comes just days after the council announced their bid to become the first net-zero emissions city in the UK.

They announced a roll-out of electric transport and heating systems on Tuesday, with the backing of energy giant ScottishPower.

The scheme – which faces competition from Edinburgh – will see new charging stations for electric cars, soon to rival petrol vehicles on price, announced within weeks.

Environmental campaigners Extinction Rebellion have voiced their support for the decision, which they say is a long time coming.

A spokesperson for the Glasgow branch said: "We welcome whole-heartedly today’s declaration of climate emergency.

"The climate emergency will give the people of Glasgow an opportunity to rise to a great challenge. We will do amazing things now that we realise the danger.

"Together we will strive to restore a safe climate and at the same time we will be making our city healthier and fairer while raising our quality of life."