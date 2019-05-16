THREE Britons are among the dead after a small plane crashed in Dubai after suffering a "technical malfunction"..
The four-seat aircraft came down three miles to the south of Dubai International Airport.
A South African national was also on board.
The group were said to have been "on a mission to calibrate terrestrial navigation systems at the airport".
The UK-registered aircraft is owned by Flight Calibration Services Ltd based in Chessington, Kent.
An investigation has been launched by the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), although initial reports indicate the crashed was caused by a technical fault.
The GCAA tweeted: "The small plane, a Diamond 43 owned by Honeywell, had four passengers on board, when it crashed due to a technical malfunction."
