MADONNA will perform at the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, Israel, following days of doubt.
The veteran pop star, 60, has been rehearsing in the city for the past two days but had not signed a contract for the performance on May 18.
However, Eurovision's executive supervisor Jon Ola Sand confirmed during a press conference tonight that he had "reached an agreement" with the star over the terms of her performance.
He said: "We are very pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with Madonna and that she will be in the grand final performing two songs, and I think it will be a real treat for the fans and viewers to have Madonna visiting the biggest entertainment show on earth."
The Queen of Pop is expected to perform a classic track and a new single during the event on Saturday.
It comes as it was musical theatre actor George Ure was named as the backup for Sophie Ellis-Bextor on the UK jury for Eurovision, after the star pulled out citing "unforeseen circumstances".
Ure is the director of the Urdang Academy, a conservatoire of dance and musical theatre in north London, and has performed in stage shows including Wicked and Sweeney Todd.
