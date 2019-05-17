He made his debut in the competition as a gangly teenager in the shadow of Tim Henman, Britain’s other great tennis hopeful of the past 30 years.

But as he prepares for what may be his last ever appearance at Wimbledon, Andy Murray will take to the court with Sir before his name, having long eclipsed his English peer at the game of tennis.

Sir Andy was officially dubbed a knight by Prince Charles yesterday during a Buckingham Palace investiture ceremony for a glittering sporting career that has seen him win three Grand Slams, Olympic gold and many other titles.

The ceremony comes as the Scot is facing the biggest battle of his career as he recovers from surgery on a hip injury that he says may end his career.

His preferred way to bow out is with a final appearance on the green grass of the All England Club, although he likely still dreams of another victory there.

Nothing else could be expected of the fiercely-driven competitor who made it all the way to World No 1 from the public courts in his home town of Dunblane, Perthshire.

Dedicated to tennis from an early age, his early promise became apparent when he won his age group at the junior players’ Orange Bowl event twice, at the ages of 12 and 14 – a feat matched only by nine other tennis players in its 70-year history, among them the likes of Jimmy Connors and Monica Seles.

A spell at the Sanchez-Casal Academy in Barcelona saw him hone his craft, and he began to make steady gains on the youngsters’ circuit, with a series of victories before bursting on to the national scene with a win at the junior US Open.

Flushing Meadows would bring future joy for the young Sir Andy, but at the time all the talk was of his early promise and the hope it would not fade away like so many British tennis hopes had done before.

This time, the hopes would be justified.

Turning pro in 2005 he became the first Scot in the Open Era to reach the third round of the men’s singles tournament at Wimbledon while ranked No 312 in the world and having entered the competition on a wild card.

He would lose to 2002 Wimbledon finalist David Nalbandian, having given the Argentine an almighty scare by initially leading two sets to love.

For the next decade he would steadily power his way to victories in Masters tournaments and soon took Henman’s British No 1 spot, before joining the ranks of the world’s top 10 in 2007.

But the title of Grand Slam winner kept eluding him.

Despite appearances in the finals of the Australian Open, the US open and at Wimbledon, Murray appeared destined to be a runner up in the biggest games of all.

But then, in 2012, he finally made the breakthrough, winning the US open, opening the floodgates on his most prolific period on the tennis court.

The win, which saw Murray become the first British man to win a Grand Slam final since Fred Perry in 1936 – and the first Scottish-born player to win a Grand Slam final since Harold Mahony in 1896 – meant he now joined Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer to establish a “Big Four” group of players at the very pinnacle of the sport.

But there was more to come. Murray’s career-defining moment came in the summer of 2013 when he ended Britain’s 77-year wait for a male singles champion at Wimbledon, overcoming Djokovic in straight sets.

He would repeat the feat in 2016, the year he won his second Olympic gold and became World No 1, but that was his last appearance in the final.

Injuries and a dip in form saw him slowly slip down the rankings, until a tearful press conference at the Australian Open in January this year saw the 32-year-old admit that he planned to retire after Wimbledon this year due to the pain in the joint.

But after a monumental five-set tussle with Roberto Bautista Agut, where Sir Andy showed he still has the ability and desire to compete at the top level, he said he would do everything he could to keep playing.

Murray had the hip operation – which keeps more of the damaged bone than a hip replacement, smoothing the ball down and covering it with a metal cap – in London on 28 January 28.

No singles player has competed after having the operation, although American doubles player Bob Bryan returned five months after surgery in 2018.

He issued a brief statement about the knighthood after the ceremony, saying: “I’m very proud to receive it.

“It’s a nice day to spend with my family – my wife and parents are here.”

He added: “I’d have liked to (have brought) my kids but I think they’re a bit young.

“I’ll show them the medal when I get home.”