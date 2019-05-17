Viewers took to social media to query the audience selection process on BBC Question Time last night after identifying a number of Conservative councillors in the audience, while former MSP Mary Scanlon was selected to speak at length without identification.
Several joked about Tory 'plants', while others demanded to know how so many Conservative activists had got through the vetting procedures.
One woman said she had been turned down for the programme for being 'too political' simply for being a former staff member in an SNP MSPs office. "There's no excuse for this nonsense," Catriona Mackenzie Tweeted.
The fiercest critism of the flagship TV politics show came from supporters of independence and of the SNP.
However some viewers defended the programme, arguing that Mary Scanlon may have been an MSP, but was now simply a member of the public and perfectly entitled to appear.
The BBC has been contacted for comment.
