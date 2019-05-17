The latest #bbcqt audience question:

Why is Mary Scanlon, Conservative MSP for the Highlands & Islands from 1999–2006 and 2007–2016 seen as a 'punter' by the BBC & able to pose as a neutral authority on Tory civil wars? Who does the audience selection on this prog? Fire them now. pic.twitter.com/tXEL7ryZ2k

UPDATE from tonight’s #BBCQT:



1. Claire Feaver Tory councillor Forres.

2. Frank Brown, Tory councillor Elgin.

3. Jane Lax (featured by BBC), Moray Conservatives Honary treasurer.

4. Ian Lax, Tory campaigner and unionist #connect4 pic.twitter.com/Ax6UX0r9jn — StoviesPlz (@Stoviesplz) May 17, 2019

Several joked about Tory 'plants', while others demanded to know how so many Conservative activists had got through the vetting procedures.

A recap of last nights #bbcqt in Elgin. pic.twitter.com/ZSwp18xI2s — The Moray Neep (@themorayneep) May 17, 2019

One woman said she had been turned down for the programme for being 'too political' simply for being a former staff member in an SNP MSPs office. "There's no excuse for this nonsense," Catriona Mackenzie Tweeted.

The credibility of the audience selection is horrendous. I wasn't allowed on #bbcqt when I applied years ago - I was Parliament staff (parliament, not party) - because I worked for an SNP member and was told that was "too political," so there's no excuse for this nonsense. https://t.co/nC7yb0NvNR

— Catriona Mackenzie (@CatMackenzie7) May 16, 2019

The fiercest critism of the flagship TV politics show came from supporters of independence and of the SNP.

Fiona Bruce asks “Are there any @TheSNP supporters in the audience tonight?” and about 5 people put their hands up. In Scotland. With polls running for the party near 40%. 🤔Now former Tory MSP posing as audience member. Something not right here #BBCScotland #BBCQT #sortit — Deidre Brock MP (@DeidreBrock) May 16, 2019

However some viewers defended the programme, arguing that Mary Scanlon may have been an MSP, but was now simply a member of the public and perfectly entitled to appear.

The latest nationalist faux grievance seems particularly contrived. Why do they describe an ex-Tory MSP as "posing" as an audience member on #bbcqt? If she's in the audience she's an audience member. I would've thought an interest in politics might be a prerequisite, not a bar. — Dale Flower (@BoycottsBat) May 16, 2019

She is an audience punter.



She retired from Holyrood 3 years ago.



Is there some rule that prohibits Ms Scanlon from applying? — Agent P 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@AgentP22) May 16, 2019

The BBC has been contacted for comment.

