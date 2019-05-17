A judge has ordered the return to Australia of a three year old girl whose mother abducted her and "went to ground" in the Outer Hebrides.

Ruby Mackay Uhd was at the centre of family court proceedings in Melbourne, Australia, involving her mother Victoria McKay and father, Peter Uhd, who is in his 50s.

Ms McKay, who is from Birmingham, brought their daughter, who was born in Australia to the UK without Authorisation and last September a family court judge in Melbourne had ordered her return.

Both mother and daughter subsequently disappeared but were found safe and well in the Outer Hebrides about a month later following widespread publicity.

Now Ruby's father, an Australian yoga teacher has won a High Court verdict aiming to secure her return to Australia.

Mr Justice Keehan said Ruby had been wrongfully been brought to the UK by her mother – who is also a yoga teacher – in September.

Ms McKay, who had previously lived in Australia for 20 years, argued that Ruby would be exposed a “grave risk of exposure to physical or psychological harm” if returned. But this was disputed by Mr Uhd and Mr the court ruled in his favour. Mr Justice MacDonald said:

“I am satisfied that the mother’s actions in removing Ruby from the jurisdiction of Australia represented a blatant and premeditated act of child abduction,” said the judge in a written ruling published online.

“That conclusion is reinforced by the fact that having abducted Ruby from the jurisdiction of Australia, the mother sought to go to ground in the Outer Hebrides in an effort, I am satisfied, to avoid detection.”

Mr Justice MacDonald said he had been “left with the strong impression” that “thereafter the mother sought before this court to distort and misrepresent the facts”.

He said Australian judges should analyse any parental disputes centred on the little girl.

The judge had considered rival arguments at a private hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London in early May.

But he said he had decided to publish a ruling in which Ruby and her parents were named after a journalist argued that such a move would be in the public interest because there had already been widespread reporting of the little girl’s disappearance.

He said: “It seems to me that there is merit in (the) submission that it is in the public interest for the press to be able to report the final outcome of these proceedings in circumstances where there has been significant publicity during the initial stages of the same and, more widely, to report the consequences of this case of child abduction.”