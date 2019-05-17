Nicola Sturgeon has said there is now a 'real chance' to keep Scotland in the EU, ahead of next week's European elections.

The First Minister launched the SNP's manifesto in Glasgow on Friday morning and says it sets out a 'positive, progressive, European future' for Scotland.

She said: "We have the opportunity to make Scotland’s voice heard. There is now a real chance to keep Scotland in the European Union.

“People in this city and across Scotland can send Theresa May a strong, resolute message - Stop Brexit. Stop ignoring Scotland.

“That message needs to be heard loud and clear in Downing Street and across Westminster. The way to send that message is to vote SNP.”

SNP MEP Alyn Smith is leading the six SNP candidates, followed by Christian Allard, Aileen McLeod, Margaret Ferrier, Heather Anderson and Alex Kerr.

The manifesto details it will continue to work with others across the UK to stop Brexit, and highlights its continued backing of a People's Vote.

It also says the SNP seeks to offer people a choice of a future for Scotland as an 'independent, European nation'.

In the event of a no-deal Brexit, the SNP say they will support revoking Article 50.

The launch comes after Scotland's leading election expert Professor Sir John Curtice said the SNP is on course for an "all-time record performance" in next week's vote.

He said the party was on track to win around 40 per cent of the vote, which would probably translate into three - possibly even four - of Scotland's six MEPs.

A recent poll has suggested the Liberal Democrats have overtaken Labour in the election race, with The Brexit Party coming out on top as the clear frontrunner.