ONE of Scotland's leading literary magazines is to cease printing after being denied Creative Scotland funds.

The Scottish Review of Books, first published in 2004, said it cannot now print its quarterly magazine after being turned down for funding.

The editor of the magazine has said the decision to deny funds had been "shameful."

Alan Taylor, the writer and journalist, said: "It goes without saying that I am deeply distressed and angered by this latest turn of events and utterly dismayed by Creative Scotland’s decision which, by the way, was made in camera and with the names of those who took it redacted.

"It really does beggar belief.

"This is a dysfunctional organisation which professes to support Scottish cultural when what it actually does is hinder it in the most destructive manner.

"The irony is that Creative Scotland’s own “sector review” recommended that there should be more support for literary reviews and criticism.

"Well, we know now what to make of that. So here we are in the world’s first so-called City of Literature [Edinburgh] with no printed publication dedicated to reviewing Scottish books. It is shameful.’

Jan Rutherford, chair of the board of the publication, said: "The Board and management team at Scottish Review of Books have given their time voluntarily for 15 years and have relied on advertising, subscription, sponsorship and grant-funding to allow us to print copies of the magazine to distribute to all who have an interest in Scottish writing.

"We have been inundated with notes of dismay and good wishes over the last few days and very much hope that we will find another way forward. Arts pages are shrinking in every area of the media and the printed edition of the Scottish Review of Books was a much needed resource and a fine read

"Our website will continue and we hope our readers will find us there."

In 2017, the Scottish Review of Books started a mentoring programme for emerging critics.

It said: "It is our intention to carry on with online activity and make our archive fully available on our website. We hope to return to print as soon as practicable. The future of Emerging Critics is uncertain."

Creative Scotland has been contacted for comment on the decision.