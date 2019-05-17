GLASGOW School of Art has issued a new response to a critical report from the Scottish Parliament's culture committee, and criticised its questioning of contractors Kier.

In March, a report by the Culture Committee called for a full public inquiry into the two fires at the Mackintosh Building of the school (GSA).

Today the GSA has published a full response to the report, and notes its frustration with Kier Construction Scotland, which was working on the historic building when it the fire destroyed much of the building last June.

A statement says: "Throughout the parliamentary process we endeavoured to be open and transparent, and to engage with it as fully as possible not only by providing all the documents requested by the Committee, but also by making available further information to help them with their deliberations.

"Regrettably, the contractor, Kier Construction Scotland Ltd, (Kier) was less so, which the Committee must have found as frustrating as we did.

"It is therefore particularly disappointing that both the [committee] process and the report failed to fully interrogate and recognise Kier’s role.

"In the report it is not clear which party was in control of the site at the times of the specific matters considered by the Committee.

"This is a vital factor in understanding the context of the 2018 fire, and it should have been clear throughout."

It adds that "for clarity, Kier took control of the site on appointment as Principal Contractor in 2016.

"From that point onwards, up to and including the night of 15 June 2018, Kier had full responsibility for and were in full control of the site.

"Further, it is somewhat surprising that in the report factual information provided by highly regarded organisations who had an intimate knowledge of the Mackintosh Building should have had qualifications added to their submissions, whilst unsubstantiated speculation was accorded the status of fact."

The official Police Scotland and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service investigations are still to be concluded and published.