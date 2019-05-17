THERESA May and Jeremy Corbyn engaged in a blame game with the Conservatives and Labour accusing each other for being responsible for the collapse of the cross-party Brexit talks.

And it was unclear that the Prime Minister’s proposed “definitive votes” process, where MPs would vote on various options, would now go ahead. When asked if the Commons votes would happen next week, a senior source told The Herald: “There isn’t a decision on that.”

After six weeks of intense discussions and in the wake of Mrs May letting it be known she would soon set out the timetable for her departure from Downing St, the Labour leader pulled the plug, saying the talks had “gone as far as they can”.

In a letter to the PM, Mr Corbyn spoke of the parties’ inability to bridge “important policy gaps” and stressed how the Government’s “increasing weakness and instability” meant Labour could not have any confidence in securing a deal, which could be ripped up by her successor.

Later, the Labour leader referred to “fundamental disagreements” between the parties and pointed out the “increasing noises off” by Conservative Cabinet ministers and others, which showed they did not agree with the talks even taking place.

“The divisions within the Conservative Party mean it's a Government that is negotiating with no authority and no ability, that I can see, to actually deliver anything," he declared.

But Mrs May laid the blame for the talks’ collapse squarely at Labour’s door, suggesting the split within the Opposition’s ranks over the issue of a second referendum had undermined its negotiating position.

Speaking at a European election campaign event in Bristol, she said, while there had been areas of common ground, “we have not been able to overcome the fact there isn't a common position in Labour about whether they want to deliver Brexit or hold a second referendum which could reverse it".

A senior Downing Street insider also stressed how Labour’s “fundamental splits” over a public vote had made reaching agreement difficult with Sir Keir Starmer singled out for his "strident" views. The Shadow Brexit Secretary has publicly stated any deal would be unlikely to pass without a confirmatory vote.

But Sir Keir hit back saying the PM was “trying to blame everyone but herself for the collapse of cross-party talks”.

He added: "She knows the reality is she couldn't carry her own side or offer a realistic compromise. Any deal agreed wouldn't last a day under a new Tory leader."

Yet David Lidington, Mrs May’s de facto leader, suggested the door to more talks remained open. He noted: “The PM and Jeremy Corbyn have both said today they are willing to explore any ideas that there are to overcome the remaining differences…so, let's see what happens.”

Len McCluskey, the Unite General Secretary and a close ally of Mr Corbyn, called for a general election, saying it was clear “no serious progress can be made with this Government in chaos”.

Richard Leonard, the Scottish Labour leader, echoed the point, saying: “I know the people of Scotland want to move on from the constant focus on constitutional issues to a focus on the issues they care about; the health service, education, fair economy and investment in our communities.

"But we need a conclusion to this Brexit mess and if a deal cannot be reached at Westminster and Theresa May goes, a general election should be called.”

Ian Blackford for the SNP claimed that while Labour and the Tories had “wasted time running down the Brexit clock,” Scotland and its parliament had been ignored.

“May and Corbyn are still united in their intention to drag Scotland out of the EU, despite our overwhelming vote to Remain…The EU election provides an opportunity for the people’s voice to be heard; a vote for the SNP is a vote to stop Brexit.”

Meanwhile, Nigel Farage, the Brexit Party leader, said: "Jeremy Corbyn was never going to come to an agreement on this. Why would he help the Tory Party?"

He added Labour was now "95 per cent of the way towards being a second referendum party".