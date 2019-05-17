Nigel Farage has made a pitch to SNP voters in Scotland, saying Scottish independence while still in the EU is the "most dishonest political discourse I've ever seen anywhere in the world".
Urging pro-independence voters to "lend your votes to the Brexit Party", Mr Farage told a passionate rally in Edinburgh that the party was set to revolutionise British politics.
- READ MORE: Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn engage in blame game after Brexit talks collapse amid recriminations
He told supporters, who had paid £2.50 to attend the event in the Scottish capital: "Our politics is full of deception because here in Scotland we have the extraordinary situation where Nicola Sturgeon talks about independence.
"She says that separating from the United Kingdom but staying part of the European Union means that Scotland will be independent.
"It is, I think, the most dishonest political discourse I've ever seen anywhere in the world.
"You cannot be independent if you're governed from the European Court of Justice. You cannot be independent if you're in the EU's customs union and single market. You cannot be independent if you're governed by Monsieur Barnier and Mr Junker."
He suggested that up to 30% of SNP voters do not want to be part of the EU, and added: "Even though I'm very unionist, I would say to those voters: unless we get Brexit, you cannot really have an intelligent debate about Scotland's future.
"Actually, what you ought to do folks, is at this election lend your votes to the Brexit Party. Let's get out of the European Union and then have an honest debate about the future of Scotland."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment