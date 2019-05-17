An elderly woman has died after a two-car crash in Aberdeenshire.

Margaret Innes from Cullen was a passenger in a Citreon C3 that collided with a silver Ford Fiesta on the B9022 Portsoy to Huntly road near Mill of Durn outside Portsoy at around 3.15pm on Thursday.

The 83-year-old died from her injuries on Friday at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin, Moray.

Two other people remain in hospital with serious injuries following the crash.

One of them is the 82-year-old male driver of the Citreon, while the other is a 32-year-old woman who was driving the Ford.

Road policing sergeant Colin Matheson said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mrs Innes and the other people involved in this collision at this very sad time.

"Inquiries into the incident continue and I would urge anyone with information who has not yet spoken to the police to get in touch by calling 101."