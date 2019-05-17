An elderly woman has died after a two-car crash in Aberdeenshire.
Margaret Innes from Cullen was a passenger in a Citreon C3 that collided with a silver Ford Fiesta on the B9022 Portsoy to Huntly road near Mill of Durn outside Portsoy at around 3.15pm on Thursday.
The 83-year-old died from her injuries on Friday at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin, Moray.
Two other people remain in hospital with serious injuries following the crash.
One of them is the 82-year-old male driver of the Citreon, while the other is a 32-year-old woman who was driving the Ford.
- READ MORE: Court orders return to Australia of three year old whose mother abducted her and fled to Outer Hebrides
Road policing sergeant Colin Matheson said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mrs Innes and the other people involved in this collision at this very sad time.
"Inquiries into the incident continue and I would urge anyone with information who has not yet spoken to the police to get in touch by calling 101."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.