Conservative “cavalry charge” for the party leadership.

As with all leadership contests, some candidates will throw their hats in the ring simply to help them secure a job in the new administration. Expect some to pull out as the voting rounds begin. Over the initial weeks the candidates are whittled down to two, who will then go on cross-country hustings before the membership, which will decide on the winner. Remember, the favourite rarely wins.

*Jeremy Hunt, 52, Foreign Secretary, Remainer turned Brexiteer, who adopts emollient tone. Has carefully repositioned himself; this week making pitch to Right Wing by proposing doubling of defence budget over next decade.

*Boris Johnson, 54, former Foreign Secretary, who pulled out of contest to succeed David Cameron. Ebullient Old Etonian. Loved by English shire Tories but appeal lessens beyond Watford Gap. Favourite if he can make it to final two-candidate stage.

*Michael Gove, 51, Environment Secretary, who has been incredibly pro-active in his green brief. Articulate but not trusted by some colleagues following his “assassination” of Johnson’s chances last time round. Pro-Unionist Scot. Said to already have 50-60 backers.

*Dominic Raab, 45, former Brexit Secretary, who quit over May’s compromise approach, is pitching himself as unity candidate, calling for income tax cuts and “fairer deal for working Britain”.

*Amber Rudd, 55, Work and Pensions Secretary, who quit as Home Secretary over Windrush scandal but was quickly rehabilitated. Leading Remainer. But has Achilles heel of 346 majority, which would make her target of Labour “decapitation” strategy at election.

*Andrea Leadsom, 56, Commons Leader, who dramatically bailed out of last contest following damaging newspaper interview, leaving way clear for May to succeed Cameron. Leading Leaver who said she was “seriously considering” throwing hat in ring.

*Sajid Javid, 49, Home Secretary, highly energetic son of bus driver. Hardened by experiences of dealing with Tata steel crisis and Grenfell disaster. Reluctant Remainer is said to have already bagged £50,000 from supportive donors. Uninspiring public speaker but that did not stop Iain Duncan Smith from getting top job.

*Matt Hancock, 40, Health Secretary, former aide to George Osborne at Treasury, Remainer who has shot up through ranks and would be youngest contender. Spoken of “generational shift” once May goes.

*Rory Stewart, 46, International Development Secretary, former diplomat and Black Watch officer. Thoughtful and softly spoken Remainer but has no real block of MPs behind him.

*Penny Mordaunt, 46, new Defence Secretary, Royal Navy reservist and social liberal. Could be dark horse but is relatively untested. Famously appeared in reality TV show Splash!

*Liz Truss, 43, Treasury Chief Secretary, has arguably been most pro-active in shadow contest with Sunday paper photo-shoot and profile piece where she called for 1m homes to be built on Green Belt to help aspiring under-40s.

*Esther McVey, 51, former Work and Pensions Secretary, who again quit over May’s soft Brexit strategy. Keen Brexiteer, she is launching her campaign next week under banner of Blue Collar Conservatism.

*Kit Malthouse, 52, Housing Minister and former Deputy Mayor of London, who was architect of Malthouse Compromise to replace Irish backstop, which proposed so-called managed no-deal, attempting to bring Leavers and Remainers together.

*James Cleverley, 49, was Deputy Party Chairman and now Brexit Minister. Leaver is former Tory Leader in London Assembly. Outsider.