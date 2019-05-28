A care home in Kirkintilloch is threatened with closure amid concerns that residents are being exposed to a risk of harm and neglect.

Campsie View Care Home, run by Four Seasons Health Care, has been told by the Care Inspectorate that its licence to operate will be withdrawn if significant improvements are not made by August 12th.

Instructions to the company include a requirement that staff are monitored 24 hours a day "to ensure service users are protected from harm and neglect". The direction is believed to be unprecedented.

Staff must also be trained in how to ensure residents are not exposed to harm and what to do if they have concerns.

An inspection of the home in April highlighted a series of serious failings.

These included poor and ineffective management of medications, workers who needed more training to "competently carry out the work they are to perform", including training in dementia care.

The report noted the home's staff failed to interact with residents, especially dementia sufferers, and there was a lack of meaningful activity. Residents and relatives complained of monotonous food, excessive noise, bad smells and inspectors described the home's garden as "uninviting."

"Within the three units of the home, people could move freely," the report says. "However there were few interesting destination areas to appeal to people who walked around."

The report itself was a follow up to an inspection in December which made a series of criticisms. Inspectors found many remained unaddressed or only partially corrected.

Support for the residents wellbeing was described as "unsatisfactory", leadership, staffing and care planning were "weak" and the environment of the home was rated adequate.

The Care Inspectorate concluded that the home, in Canal Street, Kirkintilloch, which houses between 80 and 90 people including dementia sufferers and the 'frail elderly' was not operating in accordance with the law.

A formal Improvement Notice has now been served on the management of Campsie View. It says management at the home must ensure staff practice is monitored to ensure residents are supported appropriately at all times, and they must ensure that all staff are trained in preventing and recognising harm.

Management must also ensure any treatment or interventions experienced by residents are safe and effective, and that medication is managed in line with good practice guidance.

Staff must also be trained appropriately and appropriate care plans must be set out which detail how residents’ individual health, welfare and safety needs are to be managed and met.

A spokesperson for the Care Inspectorate said: "The care experienced by residents at this care home is not good enough and must improve.

"The Improvement Notice we have issued clearly lays out the improvements we need to see.

"We will visit this care home again soon to check on progress and if we are not satisfied that the matters raised are being addressed urgently we will not hesitate to take further action."

Concerns about standards at the home are also believed to have been reported to Police Scotland, however the force said it was not currently under active investigation. A spokeswoman said: "We are currently assessing information received regarding Campsie View care home".

A spokeswoman for Four Seasons Health Care said problems at the home were being addressed.

"We are committed to ensuring that we quickly, thoroughly and appropriately address the issues raised and will work with the Care Inspectorate and local authorities to ensure they are fully aware of all the measures taken through our comprehensive action plan," she said. "We apologise to those residents affected and would like to reassure residents and their families that we take these issues extremely seriously.”