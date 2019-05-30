TRADE unions have backed a campaign for hospital staff to be reimbursed if they have to pay to park at work.

The Scottish Conservatives said nurses, doctors and other NHS workers should be not left out of pocket by hospital parking charges as they called on the Scottish Government to review the system.

Although the Scottish Government scrapped hospital parking charges across NHS Scotland in 2008, they remain in place at three sites: Ninewells in Dundee, Glasgow Royal Infirmary and the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

These car parks are owned and operated under Private Finance Initiatives dating back to the Labour-led administration which the Scottish Government has previously said it would be too costly to buy out.

Dr Lewis Morrison, Chair of BMA Scotland said: “Hospital parking is a long-standing issue for NHS staff, and is regularly highlighted to us by our members who work long and often unpredictable hours when public transport is not always an option.

“Charges for staff who may be working extremely long hours can also raise issues of safety; having to park off-site may mean a doctor or nurse has to walk a considerable distance alone late at night to get to and from their cars.

"With doctors under pressure like never before, issues like parking charges make difficult working lives even harder.

"More needs to be done to ensure our hard working NHS staff can go about their jobs without this hanging over them, and we welcome any and all efforts to deliver effective on-site parking for staff and stop those working in a hospital being hit with excessive parking charges.”

At the GRI in Glasgow, staff pay £105 for a monthly parking permit or £1.70 per hour between 8am and 6pm. Between 6pm and 8am, the charge is set at a maximum of £3.20 regardless of the length of stay.

At Ninewells, monthly staff permits cost £37.70 or £452.40 annually, or £2.40 per park.

At the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, some staff have previously claimed £250-a-year parking permits. However, hundreds of staff were left furious in April after being told their permits would be revoked from July, coinciding with the opening of the new children's hospital on the site.

Staff have been encouraged to use public transport instead, or face paying £.7.20 per day to park on site.

Patients and visitors must also pay to use the car parks.

Scottish Conservative Shadow Health Secretary Miles Briggs MSP, who has launched a petition calling on the Scottish Government to act, said hospital parking complaints were regularly raised with MSPs and MPs.

He added: “We don’t believe it is fair that Scots should have to pay such high fees simply because they are unwell or need to visit a loved one who is ill.

“It’s also not right that NHS staff should have to pay to park at their place at work, especially given the long and awkward hours many of them work.

“That’s why we want to see a national review of hospital parking, and for NHS staff to be refunded the cost of their parking."

Last year, Unison - which represents nurses, porters, kitchen staff and cleaners - said it was alarmed that hospital staff at Glasgow Royal Infirmary were being "harassed and bullied" by debt collectors over unpaid parking fines.

In one case, a disabled admin worker was being chased for £254 for two parking tickets issued after she briefly left her car in a drop-off zone at the GRI because all the spaces - including permit and disabled bays - were full.

Although the site was run by private parking firm Apcoa, the fine collection had been outsourced to a Warwickshire-based firm - QDR.

Willy Duffy, Unison Scotland head of health, said: “Staff cannot always use public transport as they work irregular shift patterns, and it not always available. Staff are often forced to pay, walk long distances sometimes late at night, or park in the local area which causes problems for local communities.

"We welcome that the Conservatives now say hospital parking charges are wrong, and will reimburse staff."

However, Mr Duffy added that PFI schemes were first introduced in the UK by the Conservative government of the early 1990s, and said the party to "must explain how they would substantially increase NHS funding in the coming years".

Theresa Fyffe, Director, Royal College of Nursing Scotland said a "balance had to be struck" between encouraging more public transport use and meeting the needs of staff, patients and visitors to hospital.

She added: "For those working shifts, public transport is often not an option to get to work early in the morning or home later at night.

“Our members tell us that, at a time when hospitals are struggling to attract enough nursing staff, issues around access to car parking are having an impact on recruitment and retention.

"In addition, it is unfair that NHS staff at three sites are still having to pay so much for car parking, when staff in most of the rest of Scotland don’t face such high charges.”