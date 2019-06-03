President Donald Trump will be accompanied by a motorcade and helicopters during his state visit to the UK this week.

The US Embassy said that in addition to security and staff for himself and his family, Mr Trump will be joined by the presidential limousine, nicknamed “The Beast”, as well as the official helicopter, Marine One.

(PA Graphics)

After arriving in the UK via Air Force One, Mr Trump, his wife Melania and his family will take part in several engagements with the Prime Minister and the Queen.

For the President’s last official trip to the UK it was reported as many as 1,000 staff would accompany Mr Trump.

The presidential entourage is made up of:

– Air Force One

The US leader will touch down on Monday morning, emerging from Air Force One – one of two specially modified Boeing 747-200s.

Air Force One takes off from Prestwick Airport in Ayrshire after Donald Trump’s visit last year (Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

The bespoke aircraft, carrying the tail codes 28000 and 29000, are highly customised and can even act as a mobile command centre in the event of an attack on the United States.

The plane is instantly recognisable, emblazoned with the words United States of America, along with the Seal of the President of the United States and the American flag.

The aircraft boasts 4,000 square feet of floor space, including a presidential suite with a large office and conference room as well as two food preparation galleys that can feed 100 people at a time.

Donald Trump and his wife Melania will take part in engagements with the Prime Minister and the Queen (Chris Jackson/PA Wire)

It also contains a medical suite that can be used as an operating room for when the president is too far away from a trauma centre.

Overseas trips see additional staff and security flown over on an Air Force C-32, which is a modified Boeing 757.

– The Beast

The presidential motorcade, which includes two identical limousines, nicknamed The Beast, is brought across by Air Force transport aircraft.

(PA Graphics)

The Beast is a seven-seat black armoured limousine which reportedly costs two million US dollars and is designed to give Mr Trump unparalleled protection.

It can be turned into a sealed panic room with oxygen tanks, night-vision camera and reinforced steel plating said to be able to resist bullets, chemical attacks and bombs.

The Cadillac has Kevlar-reinforced tyres and steel rims that can keep the vehicle moving even if the tyres have been destroyed.

Bottles containing the president’s blood type are carried on board in case of a medical emergency, and a satellite phone enables communication to be maintained from anywhere in the world.

The car also features a host of attacking capabilities, such as a pump-action shotgun and a tear gas cannon.

– Marine One

A number of presidential helicopters, either VH-3D Sea Kings or VH-60N White Hawks – which are known as Marine One when the president is on board – are also brought on overseas trips.

President Donald Trump with first lady Melania Trump disembark Marine One at the White House (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/Press Associaiton Images)

The Marine One helicopter is fitted with communications equipment, anti-missile defences and hardened hulls.

Staff and security personnel are ferried around in MV-22 Ospreys and CH-46s.

– Staff

Staff typically involved in an overseas trip include Secret Service post-standers, military communications specialists and White House aides.

These will be in place to not only protect the president but also his wife and family who will be accompanying him on his visit to the UK.

The president has at his side at all times a White House doctor and one of five rotating military aides who carry the nuclear “football” – equipped with communication tools and a book with prepared war plans.