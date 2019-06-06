MOST Scots would back a pre-watershed ban on all junk food advertising in a bid to curb childhood obesity.

A poll of more than 1,000 adults by YouGov found that 75 per cent were in favour of outlawing television marketing of foods high in fat, sugar and salt before 9pm.

The survey, commissioned by Obesity Action Scotland, also found widespread support (69%) for a ban on online advertising of such items before 9pm, with 67% of those questioned agreeing that children would be more likely to have a healthier diet if they were less exposed to adverts promoting fatty food, sweets and sugary drinks.

Read more: Why is Scotland getting more overweight - and what can we do about it?

Obesity Action Scotland, which is funded by the Scottish Government and based at the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons Glasgow, wants a broadcast ban to apply to all media devices and channels including live television, television on- demand, radio, online, social media, apps, in-game, cinema and digital outdoor billboards.

Research by broadcasting regulator Ofcom previously found that youngsters spend 64% of their television viewing time watching shows not aimed specifically at them.

Professor Russell Viner, president of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, said he wanted the watershed “implemented as soon as possible”.

Cancer Research UK has also been lobbying for the reform. In a study last year, the charity found watching one extra junk food advert a week, above the average of six, leads to children eating an extra 18,000 calories a year.

Two-thirds of respondents to the YouGov poll also said they supported a ban on junk food adverts shown outside of the home before 9pm, and agreed that this sort of marketing contributes to childhood obesity.

Read more: Weight-loss ops in Scotland down by a fifth

The UK Government, which controls advertising powers, is currently consulting on tougher advertising restrictions on foods high in salt, fat and sugar.

The deadline for responses is Monday.

Lorraine Tulloch, programme lead of Obesity Action Scotland said: “We know that junk food adverts influence what children eat and contribute to childhood obesity.

“The current restrictions on advertising do not go far enough and we want to see the UK Government implement a 9pm watershed across all forms of digital media.

“Adults across Scotland have indicated their strong support for such action.

“It’s time for government to step up to protect the health of our children.”

The survey results were based on a representative sample of 1,007 adults interviewed between May 23 and May 27.

Read more: Gastric surgeon says majority of his patients 'can't cook simple meal'

Most (72%) said they would also support additional measures to tackle unhealthy eating among children such as ban on children’s cartoon characters or sports professionals on the packaging of junk food and sugary drinks.

Almost 60% said junk food and drink companies should not be allowed to sponsor sports events.

A spokesman for the Advertising Association said: “Our own research has shown many people are not aware what ‘junk food’ means when it comes to HFSS or ‘high fat, salt, sugar’ products – the term that Government uses to classify food and drink.

"Products referred to as ‘junk food’ that could be banned include cooking oils, butter, certain margarines and spreads, jams, cheeses, cold meats and store cupboard ingredients such as stock cubes.

"Once informed about the types of products that come under the term ‘junk food’, 62% of people in our research said advertising of such food and drink products should not be banned before 9pm.

“There is much work to do to address childhood obesity but a ‘junk food’ ad ban is not the answer.

"Instead we need to look at positive actions to address lifestyle habits and dietary choices, supported by initiatives such as The Daily Mile, promoted by commercial media owners like STV to make real, meaningful change.”