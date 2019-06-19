A WOMAN died after botched hernia surgery at a private hospital led her to develop sepsis.

The case emerged after the widower of the patient, who has not been named, complained to a watchdog that an investigation into her death was not detailed enough.

The woman, known only as Ms A, underwent an operation privately to repair a hernia - an extremely painful condition caused when internal organs bulge through a muscle or tissue wall.

The report, by the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO), did not name the private hospital where the woman was treated but said she had suffered a perforated bowel during surgery.

READ MORE: Private hospital cancelled surgeries over bacteria alert

She was admitted to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where the damage was successfully repaired.

Despite this her condition deteriorated and she died shortly afterwards from complications related to sepsis.

Sepsis is triggered when the body 'over-reacts' to an infection and shuts down organs.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde carried out a Significant Clinical Incident (SCI) investigation which highlighted a number of failings in Ms A's NHS care.

However, the woman's partner said he was unhappy with the SCI investigation and its report, and complained to the SPSO.

The watchdog said it had taken independent advice from a consultant surgeon and concluded that while the SCI investigation "was reasonable", some of its recommendations "either did not address, or did not fully address, the failings".

READ MORE: Call for investigation into 8500 private patients treated on NHS

It added that in future, cases where patients are being transferred as an emergency from a private facility to an NHS hospital this "should be regarded as 'blue light', especially in the presence of sepsis".

It added: "All emergency cases should be assessed for sepsis on the Sepsis Six pathway and prompt management plans be put in place as necessary, including prompt administration of antibiotics."

In a separate case, the SPSO also partially upheld a complaint from a mother who said she had been given general anaesthetic "the wrong way round" during a caesarean section at the Princess Royal Maternity Hospital in Glasgow.

READ MORE: NHS Ayrshire earning £100k a year doing cataracts ops on private patients

The patient, known as Miss C, said the sequence in which her anaesthetic drugs had been administered "jeopardised her ability to breathe, risking both her and her baby's lives".

After consulting independent experts, the watchdog agreed that "the sequence of drug administration in Miss C's case was wrong and could have caused Miss C difficulty breathing".

However, it added that this "would have lasted for only a few seconds at most" and that "there was no risk to Miss C's baby".

The risk to Miss C "was limited to the unpleasant experience she suffered", said the SPSO.

The SPSO recommended that the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde should in future consider supplying pre-filled syringes of suxamethonium, a drug that induces temporary paralysis.