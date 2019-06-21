The Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh is to close its doors ahead of its move to its new home at Edinburgh BioQuarter, Little France Edinburgh.
The hospital has been delivering health services to children and families for more than 150 years and this July marks the move
Staff gathered outside the main entrance of the Royal Hospital for Children last night for a final farewell photo.
Organiser and RHSC Service Manager, Tobias Tipper said: “It’s really important to celebrate the legacy of the sick kids before we begin a new chapter in the new hospital.
“We are delighted that the Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity, has offered to facilitate a drone operator to capture this moment from the sky.
“To be involved in this once in a lifetime moment is monumental, it’s pretty unique.
“Now we can’t wait to move into our new building and start making memories for thousands of more families in the years to come.”
