MEASLES vaccination is mandatory in nine European countries, with severe consequences for parents who refuse to immunise their children.
In Italy, children are banned from going to school if they have not been vaccinated against the deadly virus, along with nine other contagious diseases.
Parents who send their unvaccinated child to school are fined €500.
In Romania, children who are not immunised can be banned from nursery, kindergarten or school and parents will be given a warning.If they still refuse,they can face a fine of up to €2,200.Meanwhile in Australia, nurseries or schools which admit unvaccinated children can be fined up to 30,000 AUD (around £16,000), while parents can have their child benefit withheld if they don't.
It is the first country in the world to take an action of this kind, dubbed "No jab, no pay".
In the USA, children can be banned from school if they are not immunised, although certain exceptions are allowed such as for religious or cultural reasons.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.