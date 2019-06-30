THE Queen yesterday urged MSPs at a Scottish Parliament anniversary event to “strengthen the bonds” of partnership at home and abroad.

In a measured speech, the Monarch said that Holyrood was a place to hear differing views, but also somewhere to “honour those views”.

The Queen, who was accompanied to the Parliament by her son Prince Charles, visited Edinburgh at a time of political upheaval in the UK.

Uncertainty over Brexit, Prime Minister Theresa May’s resignation as Tory leader and a possible second independence referendum are putting the UK under unprecedented strain.

Ahead of the Queen's arrival, the Crown of Scotland was brought in a procession from Edinburgh Castle to Holyrood, carried by the Duke of Hamilton and accompanied by the Pipes and Drums of the 1st Battalion of the Scots Guards.

Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh met the royal party, with the Queen greeting First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and senior figures from the other political parties at Holyrood.

Current and former MSPs were present, along with some of the Scots who were born on July 1 1999 - the day the Scottish Parliament was officially opened.

In her speech, the Queen hailed the "remarkable" Scottish Parliament and said it was still "at the centre of Scottish public life".

She said: “It is perhaps worth reflecting that at the heart of the word “Parliament” lies its original meaning: a place to talk. I have no doubt that for most of these last twenty years this striking chamber has provided exactly that, a place to talk.

“But of course it must also be a place to listen --- a place to hear views that inevitably may differ quite considerably, one from another --- and a place to honour those views.”

She continued: “As we look to the future, it is my sincere hope that this Parliament, and all those who come to serve in it, will use the power of this chamber to celebrate those invisible pillars of our communities, and follow their example by working tirelessly to improve people’s lives, and strengthen the bonds of friendship and partnership both at home and abroad."

Sturgeon, speaking after the Queen, told how legislation passed at Holyrood had "made Scotland a better place".

The SNP leader said: "Although this parliament is only 20 years young, it has long come of age."

She added: "This parliament is firmly established as the centre of this nation's public life. We have become the democratic institution which people look to, to reflect their priorities, values, hopes and dreams."

She also said: "The 290 Acts this parliament has passed have varied in their impact. But from land reform in the first parliament to equal marriage in the last, to the Social Security Act in this, they have all made Scotland a better place."

Macintosh, an MSP since 1999, said over the last 20 years Holyrood had "grown into a self confident institution".

And he noted some of the parliament's achievements, including "the smoking ban and the minimum pricing of alcohol, free personal care and the abolition of tuition fees, the removal of Section 28 and the introduction of equal marriage".

He added: "I am proud of that legislative record, but just as important is that the parliament itself has evolved to reflect the needs of the people we serve."

Scottish Secretary David Mundell, who was one of the MSPs elected 20 years ago, watched proceedings from Holyrood's gallery.

The MP said afterwards: "This is a really important day. I remember the opening ceremony so clearly and I remember, too, the sense of excitement that people right across Scotland shared at the opening of their new parliament."

He added: "As a UK Government minister I'm proud to have played a role in delivering extra powers following the Calman Commission and, more recently, the Smith Commission.

"Through the Scotland Acts, we have made Holyrood one of the most powerful devolved parliaments in the world. Holyrood is well-equipped to face the next 20 years."