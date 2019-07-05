MAKING small talk with a doctor at a fancy do, he mentioned working in his newly-qualified years with an old-school GP, long since retired, who would take matters into his own hands.

The practice was in a deprived London borough where women were living in poverty, having large families without the support of the fathers, drug use was common and so were the instances of children being received into care.

“So he used to just stick them on the way out.” By “stick them”, he meant the contraceptive injection. A quick stick, without their knowledge.

“Ha ha,” my conversational companion said. Ha ... what?

Surreptitious sterilisation. What was the doctor’s justification? Mothers were struggling to cope or they were unable to prioritise the needs of their children due to outside factors. More babies would be a burden too great to bear – for the woman and for the health and social care systems.

Doing this without permission was, in the most favourable light you can cast, paternalistic. An abuse of power and negligence in another light. It’s depressing how often I’ve mentioned that anecdote to people and received the response, “Fair enough. They shouldn’t be having babies if they can’t pay for them/care for them.”

The Pause Programme, currently being trialled in Dundee with £600,000 from the Big Lottery, the Robertson Trust and the Scottish Government, also works on the basis of temporary sterilisation being the best thing for vulnerable mothers living chaotic, complex lives, and their children – those they actually have and those in the hypothetical future.

Already running successfully in England and Northern Ireland, the project offers intensive support to women who have had multiple children – on average three to four and in one case 13 – removed from their care, offering intensive practical, therapeutic and behavioural support.

Such support, though, comes with one condition: the women agree to use long acting contraceptives (Larc) such as the implant, injection or coil. A woman who becomes pregnant will be “phased out” of the programme.

Medical interventions such as these, of course, come with possible physical side effects, but the specialists behind the scheme insist a “pause” from pregnancy is necessary for the women to, as chief social worker Jane Martin put it, “use their time on the programme to effectively tackle destructive patterns, develop new skills and avoid further trauma.”

A criticism levelled by mothers who lose their children to the care system is that once the child is in a permanent placement away from home, support for the parent is removed or minimised. It is deeply traumatic to have a child go for adoption or to a permanent foster placement where contact may be cut entirely.

It is a bereavement but not widely recognised as such, particularly with the additional trauma of blame, guilt and sense of failure or injustice that can accompany the loss of the child.

When a child is at home, often services are tailored to support and find the best outcome for the child or young person with lesser emphasis on the mother. With the Pause Programme, by removing the child from the equation, the focus becomes purely on the woman and what is best for her.

This is almost, in itself, controversial, given how much store society sets on the ability of women to be an effective mother, and how – rightly – child-centric Scottish policy has become, with additional childcare hours, the Scottish Child Payment, the baby box, and the First Minister’s commitment to care-experienced young people.

But when the most intensive and high quality support comes with a serious caveat, is that really a choice and is it an ethical choice to offer? Particularly to women from a social strata where bodily and reproductive autonomy is in question in a way that it would never be for the middle classes. Think the two-child cap for Child Tax Credit and Universal Credit.

Particularly when the cash savings of the Pause Programme are not easily overlooked: a briefing from Dundee Council suggested that if the scheme meant the prevention of between six and ten pregnancies that would avoid between £900,000 and £1.66 million over five years.

The scheme works on a hypothetical. That being hard to reach, women living chaotic lives will not be able to turn their lives around without the removal of additional babies from the equation.

It also works on the hypothetical that this pregnancy pause is best for any future children but is that not then saying it would be better not to be born than to be born and be care-experienced?

Women’s reproductive rights are perpetually under siege. Women in Northern Ireland still do not have access to abortion on an equal footing with their peers in the rest of the UK while abortion is a topic of routine political scrutiny and debate. When women are happily pregnant, society polices what they might eat, drink and participate in by using judgement as a form of control.

In America we see Gilead levels of state control over women’s bodies. The recent arrest and then, on Wednesday this week, dropping of charges against Marshae Jones, in Alabama, shows the importance of vigilance. Ms Jones was shot in the stomach but was arrested for manslaughter for initiating a fight, knowing she was pregnant.

It may seem a stretch from the appalling strictures of the Yellowhammer State, but any policy that conflicts with women’s reproductive rights must come under close scrutiny. In the case of the Pause Programme, there is a contradiction, in that, by focusing solely on a woman’s needs as a person and not as a mother, the programme also removes her autonomy in choosing pregnancy or not.

“There have been trials already in parts of England,” Stewart Hunter, convener for Dundee City Council’s children and families services, said, “And the feedback from women there has been fairly positive so that’s comforting.”

We do not live in a political climate where “fairly positive” is ethically sound enough to justify pausing a woman’s right to choose.