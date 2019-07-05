A special help line has been set up to help the families of children due to attend Edinburgh's new Royal Hospital for Sick Children

The complex was supposed to open on Tuesday but but is facing new delays after problens emerged with its ventillation system.

NHS Lothian said patients and families who find themselves in an emergency situation should not do anything differently and should continue to use the existing A&E department in Sciennes in the city.

A spokeswoman said: "Anyone who arrives in an emergency situation at the new hospital to use the A&E department will still receive urgent care from expert teams.

"If the situation is not life-threatening, but still requires care, NHS Lothian will arrange for the patient and their family to be transferred to the Sciennes building.

"Patients who have an appointment over the coming days will be contacted by the teams who normally provide their care to update their appointment details and explain where they should arrive."

Jacquie Campbell, Chief Officer of Acute Services, NHS Lothian, said: “I would like to apologise to patients who may be confused and worried about the plans for their care and reassure them that we have a raft of contingency plans in place."

READ MORE: Jeane Freeman overruled NHS to block opening of Edinburgh Sick Kids

Ms Campbell continued: “The most critical point is that A&E will not move. In an emergency, patients should still take their children to the building in Sciennnes.

“Patients who have an appointment scheduled in the new building will be contacted by their team either at the existing Royal Hospital for Sick Children or the Western General Hospital to arrange an alternative location and every effort will be made to retain the same date and time, if possible.

“We have a dedicated helpline in place to answer any questions and concerns that patients may have about their forthcoming appointment.”

The Health Secretary has said she overruled NHS Lothian over plans to open a new children’s hospital next week.

Jeane Freeman said she needs to be assured that the new facility in Edinburgh is safe in all respects.

Patients, staff and services at NHS Lothian’s Royal Hospital for Sick Children were expected to transfer to the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People on Tuesday of next week.

But it was announced on Thursday that Ms Freeman has postponed the move after final checks revealed the critical care department’s ventilation system does not meet national standards.

An investigation has been ordered into how the hospital got to such an advanced stage before the failings were discovered.

The dedicated helpline number is: 0800 028 2816. It is open 8am to 10pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.