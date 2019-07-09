A CALIFORNIAN couple who had to go to court to recover their baby after an IVF blunder resulted in a complete stranger giving birth to their child are to speak about their ordeal for the first time.

The husband and wife, who have not yet been named, will hold a press conference in Los Angeles at 2pm tomorrow local time (7pm UK) alongside their attorney, Adam Wolf.

They are filing a lawsuit to recover their losses and to sue for emotional distress in what has been dubbed one of the worst embryo-related tragedies in US history.

It comes after it emerged that a couple from New York is suing Los Angeles-based CHA fertility Centre after the mother, who is Asian, gave birth to two non-Asian baby boys in March this year.

Tests subsequently revealed that neither infant was genetically related to her, her partner - who is also Asian - or one another.

An IVF mix-up had resulted in her being implanted with embryos belonging to two other couples undergoing treatment at the centre, according to a federal lawsuit filed in US District Court.

It has been described as an "elaborate three-family cascade of errors".

The Asian couple, who had spent more than $100,000 on fertility treatment, gave up both babies to their genetic parents.

However, one of the other couples affected - the Californian couple who will break their silence tomorrow - had to spend the first few months of their baby's life going to court to recover him from the New York couple.

It is believed to be the first time in US history that a family has had to go to court to regain custody of offspring from a mother who unwittingly bore a child as a result of a fertility centre error.

In a further blow, lawyers for the Glendale woman say she was also mistakenly inseminated with sperm and eggs that did not belong to either herself or her husband, and that an additional fertilised embryo that did belong to the couple was "destroyed or lost" by the CHA clinic.