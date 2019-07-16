LITTLE Logan Marr has just turned two – thanks to a quick-thinking doctor who reached inside his mother’s birth canal and pulled him out after he got “stuck” during a traumatic 22-hour labour.

The toddler, who weighed 9lb 11oz, was deprived of oxygen for so long medics had to battle for several minutes to bring him back to life when his tiny heart stopped.

He spent the next three days wrapped in a special cooling jacket that reduced his temperature to a hypothermic 33.5C in a desperate attempt to prevent long-term brain and organ damage.

At the time it was unclear if it would affect his ability to walk and talk. Logan was so poorly his Apgar scores – which medics use to assess a baby’s pulse, reactions and breathing – were zero at a minute old.

The trauma came just weeks after his parents Lauren Donald, 23, and Stewart, 28, faced the prospect of having to terminate their baby after they were wrongly told he had an unsymmetrical brain, only one eye and holes in his heart.

But, two years on, with his bright blue eyes and blond hair, Logan is like any happy-go-lucky boy who loves to get a hurl in his father’s digger.

Ms Donald, from Inverurie, Aberdeenshire, said: “When I think back, I can’t believe it happened to us.

“It just feels so surreal. To look at him now, you wouldn’t know there had been anything wrong with him. He’s such a character and is always running around.”

Ms Donald always knew she would deliver a big baby after she developed gestational diabetes in the latter stages of her pregnancy.

But no-one was expecting the slight 5ft 2in mother-to-be to be carrying a baby just short of 10lb. It took her 20 minutes to deliver his head, but when he got “stuck” at the shoulders, doctors at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital faced a race against time to save him.

Ms Donald, a nursery practitioner, said: “I heard them say ‘he’s stuck’ and then I heard them say ‘he’s not getting oxygen’.

“They pushed the emergency button and eight or nine people in green came rushing into the room.

“It was quite traumatic. The next day, I felt like I had been in a car crash, everything was just agony.

“But everyone in that room knew they had a job to do and knew what they were doing and, thanks to their quick actions, they saved my baby. If it wasn’t for them, he wouldn’t be here if he had been left in any longer.”

Logan was immediately whisked to the resuscitation room, where doctors battled for four minutes to restart his heart.The toddler was then given oxygen and wrapped in a special vest to cool his body temperature to 33.5C.

A core body temperature of 35C or below is classed as hypothermia and would normally be life-threatening.

But Logan spent 72 hours at this temperature in a desperate bid to reduce the swelling to his brain and prevent long-term organ damage as a result of being starved of oxygen.

Ms Donald said: “The jacket just looked like it was made from bubble wrap and was filtered with cold water to cool his temperature. It basically shut down his internal organs – put them in rest mode – to stop any more damage.”

Logan’s temperature was then brought back up to normal by slowly increasing it one degree at a time. After three days in the cooling vest, medics were amazed by his recovery and, after just 11 days in hospital, he was allowed to go home.

At this point they were still unclear if it would affect Logan’s ability to walk and talk. But, against all odds, he quickly began to meet all his milestones and was on his feet by the age of one.

Ms Donald said: “They couldn’t tell us he was going to be ok. It was a waiting game. But now he never stops. He’s always bouncing about on the trampoline and his dad’s a groundsman so he likes a go in the tractor or digger.

“The staff did an amazing job. They’re the reason he’s here. We recently went back to to labour ward and happened to meet the lady who was on the bed and she said she pulled a muscle in her shoulder, she was pushing so hard.

Ms Donald, however, stressed the outcome could have been very different after she was told during a routine scan when she was 20 weeks’ pregnant that Logan had “an unsymmetrical brain, only one eye and holes in his heart”.

She said: “I was even speaking to the midwife about terminating. It was awful. I was supposed to get an amniocentesis but I’m scared of needles so I couldn’t.

“But then I pushed for a second scan, a second opinion, and I was told there was nothing wrong with my baby. I couldn’t believe it.”

Now, as she enjoys cuddles from her “miracle” son, she said: “It’s scary to think all this ever happened to him.

“When we finally got him home, we didn’t think we would ever get to that day and he’d be home and be 100 per cent healthy. He really is a miracle.”

Ms Donald and her colleagues at five Summers nurseries are now raising thousands of pounds for the Friends of the Aberdeen Neonatal Unit to thank them for saving her son and to help other babies who need vital care in unit.