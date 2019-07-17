The 148th Open - the oldest of the four major championships in professional golf - tees off tomorrow. So who’s in the frame for success on the fairway and the chance to take home this year’s Claret Jug for the mantlepiece?

How old is The Open?

It was first played in 1860 at Prestwick Golf Club in Ayrshire, which hosted the first 12 Opens. It’s always held in the UK, making it the only major played outside the United States, and it usually takes place in mid-July.

Where is it this year?

It’s taking place at Royal Portrush on Antrim’s north coast in Northern Ireland - the first time it’s been there since 1951, which itself marked the first time the Open had not been held in Scotland or England. The course has a reputation as one of the toughest links around.

This year’s tournament begins tomorrow, with the final round on Sunday.

What’s Portrush famous for?

Being the hometown of a few famous golfers actually, including 2011 Open champion Darren Clarke and Graeme McDowell, who won the US Open in 2010, ending a 40-year drought for European golfers at the tournament. 1947 Open winner Fred Daly was also born in Portrush.

It’s also a neighbouring town to the seaside resort of Portstewart, which featured as a spectacular seascape backdrop in Game of Thrones.

And Portrush also happens to be just 10 miles along the coast from the 40,000 basalt columns of the Giant’s Causeway.

Who’s the current Open champ?

Italian Francesco Molinari won at Carnoustie last year and is returning to defend his Claret Jug. His odds are 25/1.

But who else is in the running?

Rory McIlroy, who hails from Holywood, Belfast, which is just an hour’s drive away from Portrush, is 8/1 at the bookies. Rory is already in the history books, shattering the course record at just 16 when he shot a 61.

Meanwhile, for this year, Jordan Spieth is 35/1 and Justin Rose is 20/1, while US golfer Brooks Koepka is at 10/1 and a hot favourite - his caddie happens to be from Portrush.

Tiger Woods, who won the 2019 Masters at Augusta, hasn’t played since the US Open in June, and his odds are 16/1. Scottish Open winner Bernd Wiesberger is at 66/1.

Who’s the oldest winner so far?

That was St Andrews-born “Old" Tom Morris, who was 46 when he won in 1867. The youngest was his son, "Young" Tom Morris, who was 17 when he won the following year.

In recent history, other Scots golfers who took home the jug were Paul Lawrie in 1999 at Carnoustie and Sandy Lyle at the Royal St George's in 1985.

Why is the trophy called the “Claret Jug”?

It’s officially named the Championship Cup, but is widely referred to as the "claret jug”, having been designed to resemble the silver jugs used to serve claret at 19th century gatherings. Although back in the 1860s, the winner of the first dozen Opens at Prestwick was presented with a red Morocco belt with silver clasps. Nicknamed the "challenge belt," it was purchased by the members at a cost of £25.

Can I watch this year’s Open on TV?

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf have exclusive live coverage, while the BBC - the Open's previous broadcaster - will have a nightly highlights show.

What if I want a memento of this year’s tournament?

The Open 2019 memorabilia includes a vast array of products, ranging from a fridge magnet for £4, to a pair of limited edition Henrik Stenson glasses with a "high tech mirror coating that improves visual performance" for only £275. Bargain.