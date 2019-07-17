Joey Barton has been charged with actual bodily harm after an incident at Barnsley on April 13.
Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton has been charged with causing actual bodily harm following a League One match with Barnsley last season.
South Yorkshire Police said the 36-year-old one-time England international was charged after Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel was left with facial injuries following a fracas at the Oakwell Stadium on April 13.
Former Rangers midfielder Barton, of Fox Bank Close in Widnes, Cheshire, is due to appear before Barnsley Magistrates’ Court on October 9.
Barnsley announced after the match that they had lodged formal complaints with both the English Football League and the Football Association over the incident after the match, which ended in a 4-2 victory for the home team and saw Fleetwood have a player sent off after 65 minutes.
Officers subsequently appealed for witnesses to the incident, which Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow claimed left Mr Stendel with “blood pouring from his face”.
