Stunning pictures have emerged of the partial lunar eclipse over the Forth Bridges.

Pictures show the phenomenon over the Queensferry Crossing and the Forth Bridge. 

The event on Tuesday evening coincided with the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 launching its moon mission.

Clear skies across much of the country gave people a stunning view of the phenomenon. 

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth, sun, and moon are almost exactly in line and the moon is on the opposite side of the Earth from the sun.

The moon is full, moves into the shadow of the Earth and dims dramatically but usually remains visible, lit by sunlight that passes through the Earth’s atmosphere.

The eclipse was seen in the UK from moon rise, from approximately 9.07pm  until around 1.17am.