IT MARKS almost a century apart. Now the first single malt whisky distillery in the centre of Edinburgh for nearly 100 years will open at the end of this month.

It also a marks another point of progress in the whisky and whisky tourism industries, as well as the wider drinks and craft drinks sectors.

Hundreds of millions of pounds are being invested in distilleries, breweries and accompanying visitor centres across the country, with Eden Mill, the gin and whisky distiller, submitting plans for a major £3.1 million development of new production facilities at a site in St Andrews.

The Isle of Arran Distillery has also opened a second premises with a visitor centre, and Diageo is investing £185m in a pan-Scotland whisky tourism plan, including £150m in Edinburgh and revamping distilleries such as Cardhu and Clynelish, and £35m in reopening sites at Port Ellen and Brora.

Both the Port Ellen and Brora distilleries were closed in 1983, and Diageo aims to bring them back into production by 2021.

It is also to open a Johnnie Walker visitor experience in Princes Street.

Holyrood said the renaissance comes after the centre of the city has been dry of an operational single malt distillery since 1925 when the Edinburgh Distillery, also known as the Glen Sciennes, closed.

The new distillery, which will produce single malt whisky alongside a range of gins and gin liqueurs, has been built in a former railway goods shed dating back to 1831.

The distillery says it will focus on the “creation of maximum flavour" in the spirits it produces.

It was the idea of Canadian Rob Carpenter who, in 2013, first hatched his plan for a whisky distillery and visitor experience in central Edinburgh.

Mr Carpenter, who founded the Canadian branch of the Scotch Malt Whisky Society with his wife Kelly, has worked to bring his vision to life in partnership with co-founder David Robertson, who has 25 years’ experience in the industry.

Spirit production will be handled by distillery manager Jack Mayo, previously of the Glasgow Distillery, alongside distillers Ollie Salvesen and Elizabeth Machin.

All three are graduates of Heriot-Watt University’s Brewing and Distilling course. In total, the project has already created 30 new jobs.

Mr Carpenter said: “I’m thrilled to announce that we’ll open the doors to our distillery on Tuesday July 30.

“It’s been an incredible journey to get to this point, and to be able to bring back single malt whisky back to the heart of Edinburgh for the first time in almost 100 years is a true privilege. A big thank you is also owed to our neighbours who have been patient with the build over the past year.”

Debs Newman, Holyrood’s Visitor Experience director, added: “Today is a big day for us as we open up our bookings for our range of tours. Offering great tours for our visitors is an integral part of the distillery design, and there are a range of tours available to visitors to suit all levels of interest, with even more variety to come in future.

“Given our location in the centre of Edinburgh, we’re within easy walking distance of the city’s major attractions so we’re ready to welcome everyone, from locals to tourists, to explore what we have created and the amazing world of flavour in both whisky and gin.”

Holyrood also made 100 casks of whisky available for sale through its cask purchase programme. The tours will explore flavour and ingredients and bottle whisky from the cask.

David Robertson, co-founding director, said: “It’s an incredibly exciting time for us at Holyrood as the distillery takes shape and our team is rapidly expanding.

“We started off with a small team and already we’ve doubled in size and we expect to grow further within the first year.

He added: “With our location, we know we’re going to attract huge interest and visitor numbers, so we’re making sure we’re ready and raring to go for that.”