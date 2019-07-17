DONALD Trump’s migrant detention centres are “concentration camps” which flout America’s founding principles, a Scottish Liberal Democrat MEP will say in her debut speech in the European Parliament.

Sheila Ritchie will hit out at the US President tomorrow as she leads a debate on the ongoing crisis at its border with Mexico.

She will say: “The United States taught the world that life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness are unalienable rights.

“These concentration camps fall far short of those lofty ideals.

“The US Government should end these cruel policies and begin to unite families once more.

“Being a part of a strong Europe allows us to speak out and stand up against human rights abuses across the world.

“While Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage cosy up to the Trump administration, Liberal Democrats will continue to speak out in defence of human rights around the world.”

It comes after US Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sparked controversy after calling migrant detention centres “concentration camps” on Twitter.

Reports have highlighted squalid conditions and dangerous overcrowding in the facilities, amid rising concerns over the treatment of men, woman and children.

Earlier this week, Mr Trump insisted: “They’re not concentration camps. They’re really well-run."

Ms Ritchie's motion calls on the US authorities to immediately guarantee that all detainees have access to basic rights, such as water, food, health and shelter.

It also urges those in charge to immediately find non-custodial alternatives for migrants and refugee children and adults, and calls on the government to start reuniting separated families.