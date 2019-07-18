BORIS Johnson has told Scottish Conservative MPs that he intends to travel to Scotland early in his premiership and will visit regularly in an attempt to bolster the Union.

His first meeting with Nicola Sturgeon at Bute House could come within days of his taking over in No 10 but, unlike Theresa May, a visit to see the First Minister is not expected to be his top priority.

As the wide expectation at Westminster is that the former London Mayor will win the leadership contest comfortably, Jeremy Hunt insisted the race to succeed the Prime Minister was “much closer than people think”.

The Foreign Secretary claimed there had been a huge switch to himself during the hustings and TV debates as his camp noted that analysis showed 90 per cent of voters who were undecided at the start of the contest were now backing their candidate.

Noting how today was the last day to post ballots, Mr Hunt said: “For those passionate about Brexit, vote with your heads as well as your hearts because if we end up in an unexpected general election, there may be no Brexit at all.

“For those primarily concerned about defeating Corbyn, remember we can only win a majority with a candidate who appeals to the centre ground.

“Young people are key to our future and younger members are overwhelmingly backing me, so today is the last chance to vote for both Brexit and a vision beyond it that can inspire and unite our country,” he added.

However, polls have pointed to a possible 75-25 split in favour of Mr Johnson and evidence that Tory politicians believe the London MP is set to enter Downing St next week is that onetime opponents of the former Cabinet minister, like Michael Gove and Amber Rudd, have shifted their position to enable them to be part of a Johnson Cabinet.

Yesterday, 11 out of 13 Scottish Tory MPs held a “convivial” and “positive” private meeting at Westminster with Mr Johnson, who set out his desire to bolster the Union.

It is believed that the frontrunner made clear he would have “more open channels” to his Scottish colleagues, who would help drive policy north of the border. This is likely to include more direct funding and Union branding in Scotland.

“Boris’s strengthen is that he is aware of what he does not know,” said one Scottish colleague. “So, Scottish colleagues will spend a lot of time feeding things to him. There will be a lot more regular contact.”

He denied there were any pledges of loyalty to Mr Johnson. “There was no bible in the room.”

Mr Johnson, during the campaign, has spoken favourably about having a Union unit in No 10. It is also expected that the Scotland Office will be “beefed up” by at least one if not two ministers. David Mundell is expected to stay on as the Scottish Secretary to “mentor” junior colleagues for a period.

During a final party hustings in London last night, Mr Johnson was asked about reports that he might bring in a Queen's Speech in November, which would entail proroguing Parliament in October, thus preventing MPs stopping a no-deal. "I am not going to comment on our programme," he replied.

On Theresa May’s deal, he said: “The whole Withdrawal Agreement is effectively defunct but the backstop is certainly the bit I find most difficult."

Asked if he was good with money, Mr Johnson replied: “What can I say? I've certainly spent a lot. Yes."

When it was pointed out if he became PM and so the First Lord of the Treasury, he would have to be quite good at managing money, he said: "Yes I know but..."