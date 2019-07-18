A TORY candidate in the upcoming Shetland by-election was once fined £600 for hurling abuse during a heated amateur football match.

Brydon Goodlad, who was then 38, admitted shouting and swearing at match officials – and even challenging one to a fight.

The incident occurred in June 2010 during a game between local teams Whitedale and Scalloway at Strom Park in Whiteness, Shetland.

At the time, a sheriff made clear his disdain for Mr Goodlad’s behaviour – alongside that of Alistair Fullerton, 51, who was fined £900.

He told the men: “I appreciate that in the rest of your lives you are pretty sensible, and you don’t come to the attention of the court.

“But it’s appropriate to make clear the disdain I have for this type of behaviour.”

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said a number of children were in the crowd, some as young as seven.

Mr Goodlad is the Tory candidate for the Shetland by-election, following the resignation of long-serving Liberal Democrat MSP Tavish Scott.

A Scottish Tory spokesman said: “We were aware of this incident from a decade ago and no concerns whatsoever about Brydon being our candidate.”