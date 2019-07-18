THE UK Government could face a legal challenge after it ruled out a new judge-led inquiry into allegations that UK agencies were complicit in the so-called “extraordinary rendition” of terror suspects after the 9/11 attacks.

David Lidington, the Cabinet Office Minister, told MPs in a statement there was neither a policy reason nor a legal obligation for a further inquiry to be held.

The de facto Deputy Prime Minister also said he did not believe such an inquiry would deliver closure to the families involved given the secrecy required for the relevant material.

But Labour said the decision was a "fundamental error of judgement" by Theresa May while the SNP also regretted it, insisting a judge-led inquiry would not need to start from scratch but could pick up on the reports from the Commons Intelligence and Security Committee[ISC].

Last year, it found the UK tolerated "inexcusable" treatment of detainees by the US during the war on terror following the 9/11 attacks in 2001.

Earlier this month, a report from The Rendition Project of academics and writers about the CIA’s network of so-called “black sites,” claimed Glasgow Airport was used in the rendition of a man who was allegedly tortured in Egypt, which led to false information that helped build the case for the Iraq War.

Other airports, including Prestwick, Inverness and Aberdeen, have also been said to have involved rendition, dubbed “torture flights”.

In response to the Government’s decision, Reprieve, the human rights charity, said it was now considering a legal challenge.

"Today, the Government has not only broken its promises to Parliament and the public but also to survivors of war-on-terror era torture,” declared Dan Dolan, its Deputy Director.

"By refusing to deliver on its commitment to hold a fully independent inquiry, the Government has failed to fulfil its legal responsibility to independently investigate allegations of torture and hold those responsible to account. Reprieve is exploring legal action to challenge this decision," he added.

Mr Lidington explained the rendition claims had been subject to a number of police investigations over the years, none of which had resulted in further action being taken although some inquiries were continuing.

However, Labour’s Emily Thornberry claimed the Prime Minister was wrong to decide not to make good on the commitment of her predecessor not to honour the promises of Ken Clarke, the former Justice Secretary, and not to listen to the recommendations of the ISC.

"They were all absolutely clear that the only way to get to the truth on these issues and to learn lessons for the future was for the Government to commission an independent and judge-led inquiry with a power and authority to examine all the evidence and question every potential witness, and come up with conclusions with which the Government would be bound."

Joanna Cherry for the SNP told MPs there was “unfinished business here” and argued the only way to take forward the ISC probe was to hold an independent judge-led inquiry.

“Such an inquiry wouldn’t require to start from scratch, it could take the ISC findings as a base and they could provide a clear roadmap for a future investigation.

“A judge-led inquiry could focus on answering the unanswered questions, reviewing the unexplored cases and examining the evidence the ISC was not able to see,” she added.