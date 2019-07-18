A former boarding school resident has told how he became affectionate towards a priest during a "grooming" process.

David Walls was giving evidence at the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry when he alleged he was targeted by a monk, Aidan Duggan, during his time at Carlekemp Priory School in East Lothian between 1955 and 1958.

It was heard the priest had a "split personality" which saw him lash out at youngsters, before treating them fondly.

The inquiry is currently investigating care given by the Order of Benedectines at its residential establishments.

READ MORE: St Ninian's children's home was place of 'intolerable' sex abuse

The 73-year-old witness, who waived his right to anonymity, said: "It would be naive to think he wasn't grooming me specifically by making my life miserable for a while - doing good cop, bad cop.

"I remember the feeling of total relief when he started hugging me, I actually started feeling affection for the man.

"In a sense it's difficult to understand, but it was a real feeling of gratitude that the misery was over."

He told the inquiry that pupils used to "joke" about Duggan putting his hand up their shorts if he sat next to them at the dinner table.

The witness also recalled an incident in the teacher's bedroom which has partly been wiped from his memory, although trying to recall it brought up strong emotions in him.

READ MORE: More than 360 people make complaints of sexual and physical abuse to inquiry

Mr Walls, who was aged 12 at the time, said: "I remember very vividly sitting on his bed, he was standing to my left.

"My vague memory is that he sat down beside me.

"I remember nothing more than coming along the corridor away from his room.

"There's something about what happened that I just can't explain."

At that moment of giving evidence the witness broke down in tears.

He added: "I have no idea what happened, but you can see that it had an affect on me."

Further incidents of alleged sexual misconduct were said to have happened after Duggan had given mass.

Mr Walls, now a linguist, told the inquiry the priest would have the boys kneel and then hug them so that their faces were on his genitals.

Meanwhile, a former resident of a boarding school in the Highlands has claimed it was ruled by "hate and fear".

The man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, described regimes of physical and emotional suffering at Fort Augustus Abbey School.

The witness, now in his 70s, was at the order's Fort Augustus Abbey School in the Highlands, where he stayed between the ages of 13 and 18.

READ MORE: Legal loophole puts children playing sport at risk of abuse

He described beatings that would leave boys "black and blue" and suggested children were made to take their pyjama bottoms off for punishments as the priests "enjoyed" it.

Beatings were said to have been dealt out daily by the teachers - who were monks - for slight misdemeanours or perceived under-achievements.

The witness said: "The school was really ruled by hate and fear."

The English Benedictine Congregation used the opening statements as an opportunity to apologise to those who had suffered harm while in its care.

The order also announced there had been 10 settlements reached in relation to alleged abuse, as of June, with three claims still to be dealt with.

It was heard funds raised from assets of the order's Fort Augustus Abbey had been put into a trust to provide compensation to victims.

The inquiry before judge Lady Smith continues on Friday.